White Heat: Indian fashion’s ode to summer whites

If summer were a state of mind, it would be wanderlust—the desire to travel and leave the heat haze behind. This season, the holiday spirit takes us on a journey to the Maldives. Amidst the islands’ unspoilt sandy beaches and blue seas, supermodel Lakshmi Rana shows off Indian designers’ takes on summer’s favourite hue.

Six yards of drape, striking-but-functional swimsuits, or resort-ready evening dresses—when it comes to summer dressing, white is always a reliable choice. But how do you give the classic a fresh spin? Enter gossamer finishes, heat-proof layering, surprising accents and 3D impact with embroidery.

Take a cue from the Mumbai-based Anavila Misra, known for her linen saris, who elevates the staple white sari with geometric cross-stitch motifs. Or there’s Aneeth Arora, who sprinkles péro’s diaphanous Chanderi and lace dresses with floral embroidery and even ladybugs.

When it comes to beachwear, fashion’s mainstay for a couple of years has been the maillot, or the one-piece. But play with the silhouette by picking pieces with cut-outs or tropical prints, as seen in designs by Shivan & Narresh.

In the spirit of a new season, watch out for emerging Delhi-based labels Buna and Yavi, which are appropriating everything from tassels to unconventional textures.

It’s not all laid-back loving, white can straighten up when that’s called for.

For summer soirées, ditch the Little Black Dress for a Little White Number in organza or light silk, elevated with metallic accessories. And flats, always flats.

Location courtesy: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Maldives