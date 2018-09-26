ILFS"s most influential shareholders have washed their hands of the now crisis-hit company over the past year#ILFSCrisis #ILFS #HDFC #LIChttps://t.co/SrgQfGj95O— Livemint (@livemint) September 26, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, trade flat; IT, FMCG stocks drag
Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Sun Pharma were among the top gainers, whereas Wipro, ITC, ONGC and Hindustan Unilever were among the major losers. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
Last Modified: Wed, Sep 26 2018. 10 27 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.27 am ISTMost influential ILFS shareholders washed their hands of crisis-hit company
- 9.43 am ISTGlenmark Pharma shares rise 3% on debt buyback plan
- 9.30 am ISTYes Bank shares struggle as board decides to ask RBI to extend CEO’s term
- 9.23 am ISTAdani Green Energy shares rise on tender win
- 9.20 am ISTMinda Industries shares up 5% on new plant proposal
- 9.16 am ISTRupee trades flat against dollar ahead of Fed decision
- 9.08 am ISTCommodity corner: Gold prices ease, US crude fall
- 9.00 pm ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Markets extended gains for the second session today, with the BSE Sensex rising over 200 points and the Nifty 50 trading above 11,100. The rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar ahead of the outcome of US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting due later today. FIIs sold a net of Rs 1,231.7 crore in equities on Tuesday, while DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 2,284.26 crore, provisional data showed. In global markets, Asian stocks were mixed as traders awaited the Federal Reserve meeting. Equity benchmarks fell in Japan, while stocks rose in Hong Kong and China. US Treasuries were steady, with yields near the seven-year highs. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.27 am IST Most influential ILFS shareholders washed their hands of crisis-hit companyHousing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC)’s nominee director abruptly stepped down from the board of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) in September 2017. In July, Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), IL&FS’s biggest shareholder, withdrew from a panel mandated to take the company public, without giving any reason. Read more
- 9.30 am IST Yes Bank shares struggle as board decides to ask RBI to extend CEO’s termYes Bank shares traded 0.5% down at Rs 218.75. The stock opened at Rs 224.70, up 2.2% from its previous close. The bank’s board on Tuesday said it would ask the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to grant an extension of eight months to MD and CEO Rana Kapoor. The board will first seek an extension for Kapoor till 30 April for finalization of financial statements for the year to 31 March, and thereafter a further extension till 30 September for completing the annual general meeting process, it said in an exchange filing.
- 9.23 am IST Adani Green Energy shares rise on tender winAdani Green Energy shares gained 4% to Rs 47 after the company said it won a tender to setup 300MW wind generation project floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India. The project is expected to be commissioned by the second quarter of financial year 2021. The tender is for Rs 2.76/KWH for 25-year period.
- 9.20 am IST Minda Industries shares up 5% on new plant proposalShares of Minda Industries Ltd rose 5% to Rs 378 after its board approved setting up a new manufacturing plant of two-wheeler alloy wheel in Maharashtra. The investment will be around Rs 500 crore for the project and production is expected to start from Nov. 2019.
- 9.16 am IST Rupee trades flat against dollar ahead of Fed decisionThe Indian rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar ahead of the outcome of US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting due later on Wednesday. At 9.11am, the rupee was trading at 72.73 to a dollar, down 0.03% from its Tuesday’s close of 72.70. The home currency opened at 72.72 per dollar. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.12%, below its previous close of 8.126%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has declined 12%, while foreign investors have sold $1.26 billion and $6.78 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.08 am IST Commodity corner: Gold prices ease, US crude fallGold prices nudged down on a firmer dollar, as investors waited for details of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting that should give clues whether policymakers will raise interest rates for the third time this year. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,200.18. US gold futures little changed at $1,204.6 an ounce.Brent oil edged further away from a four-year high and US crude fell, after the U.S. said it would ensure crude markets are well supplied before sanctions are re-imposed on Iran and as President Donald Trump criticized high prices. Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $81.44 a barrel, after gaining nearly 1% the previous session. US crude futures were down 40 cents, or 0.6% at $71.88 a barrel.London copper fell for a third session in a row on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike and persistent worries over an escalating U.S.-China trade war. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.6 percent at $6,277.50 a tonne. LME aluminium slipped 0.5 percent to $2,060 a tonne and nickel eased 0.6 percent to $12,870. Reuters
- 9.00 pm IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US equities rose on Tuesday, led by gains in banks and energy shares, but renewed trade worries kept the market’s gains in check. Asia markets were mixed on Wednesday morning, following the White House’s restatement of its tough stance on trade.■ The board of Yes Bank on Tuesday said it would ask the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to grant an extension of eight months to managing director (MD) and chief executive Rana Kapoor.■ In a major relief to Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday said it will withdraw the insolvency petition against the Mumbai-based property developer.■ Despite a substantial increase in transfer of surplus by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the government, India’s fiscal deficit touched 94.7% of the budgeted target during the April-August period while revenue deficit crossed the budget estimate at 113.8% in the same period, showed data issued on Tuesday by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).■ Flipkart has acquired an Israel-based analytics start-up called Upstream Commerce, as India’s largest online retailer looks to help its massive seller base with services such as real-time pricing and product assortment information.■ Pen manufacturer Flair Writing Industries has filed its draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offer.■ India’s largest state-run insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will not allow the country’s beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) to collapse, LIC Chairman V.K. Sharma said. Harsha Jethmalani/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Wed, Sep 26 2018. 09 01 AM IST
