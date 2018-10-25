 Mint Globetrotter Index | Cost of milk from market - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Mint Globetrotter Index | Cost of milk from market

The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends for 50 cities across five regions

Last Published: Thu, Oct 25 2018. 02 29 PM IST
Livemint
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends for 50 cities across five regions. The data and analysis can be seen on www.livemint.com/globetrotter. Every week, we list the three costliest and cheapest cities in each region for one spend. Today, spend #20: Milk.

First Published: Thu, Oct 25 2018. 02 29 PM IST
Topics: Mint Globetrotter Index Milk costliest cities cheapest cities essential travel spends

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »