Opening bell: Global markets drop on trade war fears; M&M, Union Bank in news

Asian markets drop in morning trade on Friday. Photo: Mint

Equity markets slide on trade war fears

Asian markets dropped in morning trade, tracking losses in the US stocks. Overnight, US stocks slumped after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Chinese goods stoking fears of a trade war.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose, pushed up by Saudi statements that OPEC- and Russian-led production curbs may need to be extended into 2019, reports Reuters.

Domestic gas price set to hit two-year high

Consumers using natural gas are set to pay more from next month as the benchmark price for natural gas produced from domestic fields is expected to hit a two-year high during the revision due in April, reports The Times of India.

Union Bank of India latest to be hit by bank fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a Rs1,394.43 crore bank fraud case against Hyderabad-based Totem Infrastructure Ltd on a complaint by state-run Union Bank of India.

Supreme Court order upsets Reliance Communication lenders

Banks are staring at an additional loan-loss provisioning of a few thousand crore rupees in the current quarter after the Supreme Court ordered to maintain status quo on Reliance Communication’s sale of assets to Reliance Jio, reports The Economic Times.

Mahindra, Ford to jointly develop electric vehicles, SUVs

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ford India Pvt. Ltd said they have agreed to jointly develop connected vehicles, electric cars, drivetrains, compact SUVs and mid-sized SUVs. The two companies have signed non-binding memoranda of understandings.

Piramal Finance to invest Rs10,000 crore in hotel assets

Piramal Finance Ltd, a unit of Piramal Enterprises Ltd, plans to invest around Rs10,000 crore in the hospitality sector in the next three years, reports Mint. The company is also expanding investments in affordable housing, the report adds.

Hero MotoCorp raises stake in Colombia joint venture

Hero MotoCorp Ltd said it has raised its stake in its joint venture in Colombia from the existing 51% to 68%. The joint venture was formed in 2014 for sale, distribution and marketing of its products in Colombia.

Cox & Kings pares stake in education and hotels arm

Cox & Kings sold 11.58% stake in its education tours and hybrid-hotel business in Europe to a global fund for Rs450 crore, reports Business Standard.

Birla to lead Vodafone-Idea combine’s leadership team

Vodafone India and Idea Cellular Ltd, which are in the process of a merger, outlined the key leadership team which will head the merged entity. Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the non-executive chairman of the combined entity. Read more

Merger of Dish TV India, Videocon d2h completed

The merger of DTH operators Dish TV India and Videocon d2h has finally been concluded, which is set to create the largest DTH service provider in the country with a subscriber base of about 28 million, reports PTI.

India may not be exempt from higher US steel import tariffs

India is unlikely to be granted an exemption from the higher tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium imposed by the US—its name is missing from a list of probable partner countries the US is considering for a reprieve, reports Mint.