Mark Mobius says India can reap benefits of weaker rupee

Mark Mobius said there was a need to fast track the approval process for manufacturing in India. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdury/Mint

Mumbai: Mark Mobius, founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners, said India could reap the benefits of weaker rupee. “With rupee (being) weaker, exports become more competitive,” Mobius said at Morningstar Investor Conference.

“Also, I believe it is about time the government takes advantage of the Chinese trade war,” he said, adding, there was a need to fast track the approval process for manufacturing in India.

The rupee has depreciated 13.44% so far this year, and is currently trading at around 73.79 per US dollar.

A falling rupee, together with boiling oil prices, has been a headache for the government, since it is a drag on macro -economic parameters, a few months ahead of the general elections.

Mobius visited India recently to seek an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for his firm to invest in Indian equity market.