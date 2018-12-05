Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; Tata Motors, rupee in focus
SGX Nifty futures traded 53 points down at 10,859.50, pointing to a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 09 05 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open lower following a selloff in global equities amid concerns over US-China trade negotiations and global economic growth. Investors are cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision today after 2.30pm. According to a Mint survey, RBI will keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, while it will maintain the policy stance at “calibrated tightening”. Asian stocks fell following losses on Wall Street overnight after US threatened more tariffs, though US futures rose after Beijing officially said it was ready to implement trade terms agreed with US. Oil prices fell 1%, weighed down by rising US inventories and a plunge in global stock markets. SGX Nifty futures traded 53 points down at 10,859.50, pointing to a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.05 am IST Rupee falls further against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking losses in its Asian peers and ahead of the key Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision today after 2.30pm. At 9.05am, the rupee was trading at 70.74 a dollar, down 0.31% from its Tuesday’s close of 70.51. The currency opened at 70.67 a dollar. The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.558% from its previous close of 7.573%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 9.41%, while foreign investors have sold $4.87 billion and $7.79 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 8.53 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices fall; Gold, metals also dragOil prices fell 1% on Wednesday, weighed down by swelling U.S. inventories and a plunge in global stock markets as China’s government warned of increasing economic headwinds. International Brent crude oil futures were at $61.37 per barrel, down 71 cents, or 1.1% from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.64 per barrel, down 61 cents, or 1.1%, from their last close.Gold prices were steady early Wednesday as the dollar edged up, while palladium dipped from record highs touched in the previous session but was in close proximity to the bullion. Spot gold was at $1,236.85 per ounce. In the previous session, prices touched a peak of $1,241.86, their highest since Oct. 26. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,241.4 per ounce.Metals: Industrial metals on the London Metal Exchange fell on Wednesday as U.S.-China trade tensions resurfaced, raising concerns over economic growth and demand. Three-month LME copper fell 0.3% to $6,189 a tonne, while the most-active contract in Shanghai lost 1.4% to 49,250 yuan ($7,206.30) a tonne. London aluminium fell 0.2% to $1,971 a tonne, while nickel eased 0.1% and zinc was 0.4% lower. Reuters
- 9.46 am IST Asian stocks fall, US futures rise on china newsAsian equities dropped in the wake of the biggest slide in stocks on Wall Street since the mid-October downdraft, though U.S. futures advanced after China officially echoed President Donald Trump’s optimism over bilateral trade talks. Losses eased as the trading session wore on for stocks across the region and declines from Sydney to Shanghai were less than the 3.2% tumble in the S&P 500 Index.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.9% as of 11:42 a.m. Tokyo time. Japan’s Topix Index declined 0.3%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 1.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.5% and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.7%. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 fell 3.2%, while the Nasdaq 100 slumped 3.8% on Tuesday. Bloomberg
First Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 08 46 AM IST
