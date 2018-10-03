No respite in sight as rupee hits 73, Sensex declines 550 points

The Sensex fell by 550 points while the Nifty shed 150 points. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Just when the government thought superseding the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) board would impart a modicum of stability to markets, oil traders unleashed volatility across asset classes in India. Brent crude prices traded near $85 a barrel, a four-year high, roiling the currency, equity and bond markets.

All eyes are now on Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy statement on 5 October. While a rate hike has been baked into expectations, the street hopes the central bank will walk the extra mile to allay concerns regarding the health of the non-banking financial sector.

Rising crude prices, with expectations of prices touching $100 per barrel, saw the Indian rupee weakening and settling past the 73-mark for the first time on Wednesday. The rupee ended at 73.34 a dollar, down 0.58% from its close of 72.91 on Monday. The home currency opened at 73.26 a dollar and touched a fresh low of 73.42 in morning trade.

The currency has now depreciated more than 12% during the first nine months of 2018, with RBI limiting market intervention to only check volatility.

A strengthening dollar (aided by Federal Reserve’s hawkish stand on interest rates) and unabated foreign exchange outflows—net equity and bond sales of over $9 billion by foreign portfolio investors so far in 2018—have not helped the rupee’s cause. Currency markets also disregarded news of commerce minister Suresh Prabhu’s inter-ministerial export performance review.

The shock waves washed up in the equity markets, with BSE’s 30-share Sensex shedding 550.51 points, or 1.51%, to close at 35,975.63; National Stock Exchange’s 50-share Nifty dropped 150.05 points, or 1.36%, to close at 10,858.25. This was the lowest close since 9 July for both indices. It was the Sensex’s biggest single-day fall in percentage terms since 16 March.

The 10-year gilt yield closed at 8.112%, up over 12 basis points from its previous close of 7.988%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

“Stronger dollar, along with soaring oil prices on geopolitical drivers, have magnified the rupee decline. Respite is unlikely in the short-term, as official supportive action (by way of liquidity boost, a likely rate hike support on Friday) is being overwhelmed by global risk catalysts,” Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank Ltd, said in an email from Singapore.

Analysts expect crude prices to appreciate in the near future, given the squeeze on Iran oil exports due to US sanctions, a continuing decline in Venezuelan production and slowing US oil output due to midstream bottlenecks.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Icra Ltd, expects higher crude oil prices to continue, exerting pressure on the currency, and sees rupee trading in the 73-74 range in the near term.

Apart from firming oil prices, foreign exchange outflows are likely to exert additional pressure on the rupee value. Foreign institutional investors have made net sales of more than $2 billion of Indian shares in the first nine months of the year. In the same period, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of ₹78,901 crore.

“The sentiment is still weak,”said Hemang Jani, senior vice president and head of advisory at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. “Government did a good job with IL&FS, but facts on the ground remain. The tight liquidity scene, boiling crude oil, interest rates inching upwards, falling rupee are all keeping markets nervous. When financials, which have highest weightage in benchmark indices, are not going through a good time, it is bound to weigh down on the market.”

With the government already playing its hand, via supersession of the IL&FS board, hopes are riding on RBI’s bimonthly policy. Of the 15 economists surveyed by Mint, 14 expect RBI to raise the repo rate, the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, to 6.75%. One economist expected a 50 basis point hike to 7%. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The sliding rupee and surging crude prices are likely to have a deleterious effect on macroeconomic health. “With crude prices likely to remain (high), we reiterate our concerns on the Indian macro, especially, on the deteriorating external sector balance, upside risks to inflation, risks of fiscal slippage, and rupee depreciation,” Kotak Economic Research had said in a report on 27 September. With election season coming up soon, these developments are bound to have some impact on future political configurations.

On Wednesday, market breadth was slightly in favour of advances as the advance-decline ratio stood at 1.2:1 on BSE. However, 25 of 30 Sensex stocks closed lower. Top software company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd contributed the most to the Sensex decline with a 4.14% fall. Energy-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd followed next with a 2.13% drop.

Only two sectoral indices—metals, and oil and gas—closed higher. The BSE Auto index fell the most, dropping 2.9%. The BSE Telecom index shed 2.83%.