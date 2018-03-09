 Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty close lower, bank, metal stocks fall - Livemint
BSE Sensex closed lower by 44.43 points at 33,307.14, while the Nifty 50 fell 15.80 points to close at 10,226.85. Here are the highlights from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Mar 09 2018. 04 59 PM IST
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower on Friday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower as banking stocks extended losses. The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.81% and the Nifty Bank was down 0.74% after Union Bank of India disclosed that it has direct credit exposure of about Rs295 crore to companies controlled by jeweller Nirav Modi and Gitanjali group of companies, reported Reuters. Shares opened higher as prospects of easing political tensions in Korean peninsula sparked gains. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 3.36 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed lower by 44.43 points, or 0.13%, to 33,307.14, while the Nifty 50 fell 15.80 points, or 0.15%, to close at 10,226.85. Fourteen out of nineteen sectoral indices on BSE ended lower with metal shed most and was down 1.94%. BSE MidCap was SmallCap fell 0.35% and 0.30%, respectively. TCS, HDFC, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were among the top gainers, whereas Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were major losers.
  • 3.10 pm IST Union Bank shares fall as bank discloses exposure to Nirav Modi caseUnion Bank of India shares fell 3.27% to Rs93.15 after the bank said has direct credit exposure of about Rs120 crore to companies controlled by jeweller Nirav Modi, and another Rs175 crore ($26.9 million) to Gitanjali group of companies. (Reuters)
  • 2.33 pm IST Central Bank of India shares rise on block dealsCentral Bank of India gained as much as 18.67% to Rs79.95 per share after 5.9 million shares were exchanged at the counter in 2 block deals.
  • 2.30 pm IST Sadbhav Infrastructure shares gain on new orderSadbhav Infrastructure Project shares rose as much as 3.48% to Rs135.85 after the company received a letter of award from NHAI for new hybrid annuity project in Karnataka.
  • 2.27 pm IST European stock markets steadyEurope’s main stock markets steadied at the start of trading, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 flat at 7,202.36 points. In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.1% to 5,249.88 points and Frankfurt’s DAX 30 lost 0.2% to 12,331.64.
  • 2.23 pm IST TV18 Broadcast shares rise 3%TV18 Broadcast Ltd shares gained 3.52% to Rs63.30 per share on NSE and is up for a third straight session in a row. In the last one year, the stock gained 53.92% as compared to a 15.09% gain in NIFTY and a 6.79% gain in the Nifty Media index.
  • 2.20 pm IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the losses in Asian currencies. The rupee was trading at 65.16 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Thursday’s close of 65.18. The rupee opened at 65.15 a dollar, and touched a high and a low of 65.05 and 65.17, respectively. The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.719% compared to its previous close of 7.657%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 1.15 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 145.18 points, or 0.44%, to 33,496.75, while the Nifty 50 rose 46.25 points, or 0.45%, to 10,288.90.
  • 1.10 pm IST Rattanindia Power shares rise 14%Rattanindia Power Ltd surged 14.15% to Rs6.21. The stock was the biggest gainer in BSE’s ‘A’ group. On the BSE, 11.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
  • 1.03 pm IST Vakrangee shares rise 5%Vakrangee Ltd soared as much as 4.99% to Rs195.85. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
  • 1.00 pm IST Va Tech Wabag shares up nearly 6%Va Tech Wabag Ltd rose as much as 5.94% to Rs508.50 per share. On the BSE, 13,742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 117,27 shares in the past one month.
  • 12.57 pm IST Religare Enterprises shares climb 5%Religare Enterprises Ltd spurt as much as 4.94% to Rs57.35 per share. On the BSE, 7.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
  • 11.45 am IST BHEL shares rise on new orderShares of BHEL gained as much as 2.85% to Rs88.45 per share after it won orders worth Rs11,700 crore for setting Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Jharkhand.
  • 11.40 am IST HG Infra shares open flat on stock market debutShares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd made a tepid debut on the stock market on Friday. It was listed at Rs270 per share on the BSE, unchanged from its issue price. HG Infra shares traded at Rs272, up 0.74% from its issue prices of Rs270. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs276 and a low of Rs252.60
  • 11.37 am IST GTL Infrastructure shares slump 20%GTL Infrastructure shares lost as much as 19.85% to Rs3.11 per share after NCLT rejected the intervention sought by GTL Infrastructure Ltd, an operational creditor of the Chennai-based telecom company and had earlier filed a case against Aircel in the Delhi high court over non-payment of dues.
  • 11.35 am IST IFCI shares rise on fund raising planShares of IFCI Ltd gained as much as 4.5% to Rs22.50 per share after the company planning to raise funds through divestments of its stake in NSE and CCIL and through sale of non-core assets, including real estate holdings.
  • 10.27 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 119.66 points, or 0.36%, to 33,471.23, while the Nifty 50 rose 36.90 points, or 0.36%, to 10,279.55. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, telecom gained 1.01%, healthcare 0.74%, teck 0.73% and capital goods 0.68%. BSE MidCap and SmallCap rose 0.47% and 0.58%, respectively.
  • 10.25 am IST Videocon Industries shares trade higherVideocon Industries Ltd gained as much as 4.94% to Rs13.39 per share after Mint reported it plans to raise as much as Rs30,000 crore by selling its stakes in oil blocks in Brazil, as part of the debt-laden company’s plan to repay bank loans.
  • 10.23 am IST Filatex India shares gain nearly 5%Filatex India Ltd shares rose as much as 4.93% to Rs169.30 per share after the company has announced that the commercial production of expansion scheme for putting up additional manufacturing facilities for 190 TPD of Bright Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn and 85 TPD of Bright Chip at Dahej unit has commenced on 07 March 2018.
  • 10.20 am IST RCom shares fall over 3% after Bombay HC rejects pleaReliance Communications Ltd shares lost as much as 3.38% to Rs24.30 per share after the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea by Reliance Communications challenging an arbitration tribunal’s order that restrained the sale or transfer of the telco’s assets, hampering the struggling operator’s plan to pare debt.
  • 9.55 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 103.09 points, or 0.31%, to 33,454.66, while the Nifty 50 rose 25.90 points, or 0.25%, to 10,268.55.
  • 9.52 am IST Dilip Buildcon shares gain 1%Dilip Buildcon Ltd said it was declared L1 bidder for a new EPC project valued at Rs770.04 crore by the National Highways Authority of India in Uttar Pradesh. Shares gained 1.57% to Rs1,022.
  • 9.50 am IST Prakash Industries to venture into flexible plastic packaging businessPrakash Industries Ltd said the company is demerging into a separate entity and venturing into the flexible plastic packaging business. Shares traded 0.53% up at Rs181.40.
  • 9.47 am IST Piramal Enterprises shares trade higherPiramal Enterprises gained as much as 2.22% to Rs2,381.95 per share after the Committee of Directors approved allotment of 7,485,574 equity shares of face value of Rs2 each at an issue price of Rs2,380 per equity share, including a premium of Rs2,378 per share, to eligible applicants of the rights issue.
  • 9.45 am IST Time to tweak the bankruptcy code, againThe Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code cannot succeed if cases are delayed or stuck because of different interpretations of the law.
  • 9.43 am IST Rupee strengthens against US dollar in opening tradeThe Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian currencies. The rupee was trading at 65.13 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Thursday’s close of 65.18. The rupee opened at 65.15 a dollar, and touched a high and a low of 65.09 and 65.14, respectively. The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.637% compared to its previous close of 7.657%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.30 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 2.90 points, or 0.01%, to 33,348.67, while the Nifty 50 edged down 5.15 points, or 0.05%, to 10,237.50.
First Published: Fri, Mar 09 2018. 09 33 AM IST
