Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty close lower, bank, metal stocks fall
BSE Sensex closed lower by 44.43 points at 33,307.14, while the Nifty 50 fell 15.80 points to close at 10,226.85. Here are the highlights from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Mar 09 2018. 04 59 PM IST
Highlights
- 3.36 pm ISTClosing bell
- 3.10 pm ISTUnion Bank shares fall as bank discloses exposure to Nirav Modi case
- 2.33 pm ISTCentral Bank of India shares rise on block deals
- 2.30 pm ISTSadbhav Infrastructure shares gain on new order
- 2.27 pm ISTEuropean stock markets steady
- 2.23 pm ISTTV18 Broadcast shares rise 3%
- 2.20 pm ISTRupee trades lower against US dollar
- 1.15 pm ISTMarket update
- 1.10 pm ISTRattanindia Power shares rise 14%
- 1.03 pm ISTVakrangee shares rise 5%
- 1.00 pm ISTVa Tech Wabag shares up nearly 6%
- 12.57 pm ISTReligare Enterprises shares climb 5%
- 11.45 am ISTBHEL shares rise on new order
- 11.40 am ISTHG Infra shares open flat on stock market debut
- 11.37 am ISTGTL Infrastructure shares slump 20%
- 11.35 am ISTIFCI shares rise on fund raising plan
- 10.27 am ISTMarket update
- 10.25 am ISTVideocon Industries shares trade higher
- 10.23 am ISTFilatex India shares gain nearly 5%
- 10.20 am ISTRCom shares fall over 3% after Bombay HC rejects plea
- 9.55 am ISTMarket update
- 9.52 am ISTDilip Buildcon shares gain 1%
- 9.50 am ISTPrakash Industries to venture into flexible plastic packaging business
- 9.47 am ISTPiramal Enterprises shares trade higher
- 9.45 am ISTTime to tweak the bankruptcy code, again
- 9.43 am ISTRupee strengthens against US dollar in opening trade
- 9.30 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower as banking stocks extended losses. The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.81% and the Nifty Bank was down 0.74% after Union Bank of India disclosed that it has direct credit exposure of about Rs295 crore to companies controlled by jeweller Nirav Modi and Gitanjali group of companies, reported Reuters. Shares opened higher as prospects of easing political tensions in Korean peninsula sparked gains. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 3.36 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed lower by 44.43 points, or 0.13%, to 33,307.14, while the Nifty 50 fell 15.80 points, or 0.15%, to close at 10,226.85. Fourteen out of nineteen sectoral indices on BSE ended lower with metal shed most and was down 1.94%. BSE MidCap was SmallCap fell 0.35% and 0.30%, respectively. TCS, HDFC, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were among the top gainers, whereas Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were major losers.
- 3.10 pm IST Union Bank shares fall as bank discloses exposure to Nirav Modi caseUnion Bank of India shares fell 3.27% to Rs93.15 after the bank said has direct credit exposure of about Rs120 crore to companies controlled by jeweller Nirav Modi, and another Rs175 crore ($26.9 million) to Gitanjali group of companies. (Reuters)
- 2.20 pm IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the losses in Asian currencies. The rupee was trading at 65.16 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Thursday’s close of 65.18. The rupee opened at 65.15 a dollar, and touched a high and a low of 65.05 and 65.17, respectively. The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.719% compared to its previous close of 7.657%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 11.40 am IST HG Infra shares open flat on stock market debutShares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd made a tepid debut on the stock market on Friday. It was listed at Rs270 per share on the BSE, unchanged from its issue price. HG Infra shares traded at Rs272, up 0.74% from its issue prices of Rs270. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs276 and a low of Rs252.60
- 11.37 am IST GTL Infrastructure shares slump 20%GTL Infrastructure shares lost as much as 19.85% to Rs3.11 per share after NCLT rejected the intervention sought by GTL Infrastructure Ltd, an operational creditor of the Chennai-based telecom company and had earlier filed a case against Aircel in the Delhi high court over non-payment of dues.
- 10.27 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 119.66 points, or 0.36%, to 33,471.23, while the Nifty 50 rose 36.90 points, or 0.36%, to 10,279.55. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, telecom gained 1.01%, healthcare 0.74%, teck 0.73% and capital goods 0.68%. BSE MidCap and SmallCap rose 0.47% and 0.58%, respectively.
- 10.23 am IST Filatex India shares gain nearly 5%Filatex India Ltd shares rose as much as 4.93% to Rs169.30 per share after the company has announced that the commercial production of expansion scheme for putting up additional manufacturing facilities for 190 TPD of Bright Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn and 85 TPD of Bright Chip at Dahej unit has commenced on 07 March 2018.
- 10.20 am IST RCom shares fall over 3% after Bombay HC rejects pleaReliance Communications Ltd shares lost as much as 3.38% to Rs24.30 per share after the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea by Reliance Communications challenging an arbitration tribunal’s order that restrained the sale or transfer of the telco’s assets, hampering the struggling operator’s plan to pare debt.
- 9.47 am IST Piramal Enterprises shares trade higherPiramal Enterprises gained as much as 2.22% to Rs2,381.95 per share after the Committee of Directors approved allotment of 7,485,574 equity shares of face value of Rs2 each at an issue price of Rs2,380 per equity share, including a premium of Rs2,378 per share, to eligible applicants of the rights issue.
- 9.45 am IST Time to tweak the bankruptcy code, againThe Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code cannot succeed if cases are delayed or stuck because of different interpretations of the law.
Time to tweak the bankruptcy code, again https://t.co/WCpAJE0ne1— Livemint (@livemint) March 8, 2018
- 9.43 am IST Rupee strengthens against US dollar in opening tradeThe Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian currencies. The rupee was trading at 65.13 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Thursday’s close of 65.18. The rupee opened at 65.15 a dollar, and touched a high and a low of 65.09 and 65.14, respectively. The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.637% compared to its previous close of 7.657%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Fri, Mar 09 2018. 09 33 AM IST
Latest News »
India doesn’t have a robust M&A market for tech firms: Sapphire’s Jai Das
Chinese ambassador warns of ‘trade war’ over Trump China tariffs
India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
Narendra Modi calls for swift APMC reforms to benefit farmers
Facebook data breach: Govt planning long-term strategy to secure data on Indians
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors