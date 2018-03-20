Raymond to raise Rs100 crore via NCDs

Raymond’s stock closed 0.84% up at Rs910.95 on BSE. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Textile major Raymond on Tuesday said it will raise Rs100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

A meeting of the committee of board of directors will be held on 20 March 2018 to consider and approve the issue of NCDs, aggregating up to an amount of Rs100 crore on private placement basis, Raymond said in a stock exchange filing.

