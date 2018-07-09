Rupee gains against US dollar in early trade

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.9% against the US dollar. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened against the US dollar, tracking gains in other Asian currencies and ahead of key consumer price inflation (CPI) data this week. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.59 a dollar, up 0.42% from its previous close of 68.88. The currency opened at 68.51 a dollar.

The government will issue CPI and Index of Industrial production data on 12 July. June CPI probably rose 5.25% year on year versus 4.87% in May, according to a Bloomberg survey.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.865% from its Friday’s close of 7.87%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.9%, while foreign investors have sold $548.90 million and $5.98 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

The benchmark index Sensex was up over 200 points in early trade on Monday. Since January, it has gained over 4.5%.

Asian currencies were trading higher after lower-than-expected US wage growth pushed down the dollar and there was no escalation of trade war.

US jobs data released on Friday showed average hourly earnings missed estimates, contributing to the dollar’s biggest weekly drop since March. US inflation data due later in the week will provide further clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path.

China Offshore was up 0.41%, South Korean won 0.39%, Taiwan dollar 0.31%, Indonesian rupiah 0.22%, China renminbi 0.19%, Singapore dollar 0.16%, Thai baht 0.14%, Malaysian ringgit 0.04%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.914, down 0.05% from its previous close of 93.963.

Bloomberg contributed this story