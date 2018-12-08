Gold prices rise Rs 250, silver gains Rs 800

Globally, gold surged to $1,247.46 an ounce in New York amid a strengthening dollar

New Delhi: Gold prices climbed by Rs 250 on Saturday to close at Rs 32,350 per 10 grams due to uptick in demand amid positive global cues.

Silver gained Rs 800 to close at Rs 38,500 per kg on higher demand from industrial units and coin makers.

A firm trend overseas, where gold spurted on safe-haven buying, boosted the yellow metal’s prices in India as well, traders said.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities rose by Rs 250 each to close at Rs 32,350 and Rs 32,200 per 10 grams, respectively.

Besides, sovereign gold moved up by Rs 100 to Rs 25,000 per piece of 8 grams.

Globally, gold surged to $1,247.46 an ounce in New York and silver also went up to $14.62 an ounce amid a strengthening dollar.

Silver ready rose by Rs 800 to Rs 38,500 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 1094 to Rs 38,300 per kg.

In similar fashion, silver coins rose to Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

