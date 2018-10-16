Bank FD vs Sensex vs gold vs money market MF: How much you would have earned
Here’s a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods
Last Published: Tue, Oct 16 2018. 09 54 AM IST
Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here’s a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.
First Published: Tue, Oct 16 2018. 09 54 AM IST
Topics: Investments investors equity cash gold
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- IndusInd Bank’s Q2 results show a peek into the IL&FS booby trap
- So which liquid, money market funds did investors flee from in September?
- Dr Reddy’s: API unit sale should lower costs, may not be a windfall
- Demerger in final leg, CESC stock yet to reflect value unlocking benefits
- Banks turned wary of NBFCs months before IL&FS defaults