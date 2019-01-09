Rupee opens marginally higher against dollar

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.53% from its Tuesday’s close of 7.532%. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian markets as increasing optimism the US and China will be able to defuse their trade war outweighed a worsening global growth outlook. At 9.10am, the currency was trading at 70.13 a dollar, up 0.09% from previous close of 70.20. The home currency opened at 70.06 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.53% from its Tuesday’s close of 7.532%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

U.S.-China mid-level trade talks in Beijing were extended to a third day on Wednesday. President Trump is eager to strike a deal with China to boost flagging U.S. stock markets

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.56% to 36181.98 points. Year to date, it is down 0.24%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 0.5%, while foreign investors have sold $160 million in equities and bought $61 million in the debt markets.

Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.34%, China Offshore 0.21%, China renminbi 0.21%, Philippines peso 0.17%, Indonesian rupiah 0.13%, Taiwan dollar 0.12%, Malaysian ringgit 0.1%, Singapore dollar 0.1%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.14%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.801, down 0.11% from its previous close of 95.903.

Bloomberg contributed to this story