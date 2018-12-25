RBI to soon release new Rs 20 note

According to RBI data, there were 4.92 billion pieces of Rs 20 notes in circulation as on 31 March 2016.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon introduce Rs 20 notes with additional features, according to a document of the central bank. The central bank has already issued new-look currency notes in the denominations of Rs 10, Rs 50, Rs 100, and Rs 500, besides introducing Rs 200 and Rs 2000 notes after demonetisation. The new notes are being introduced under the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series. The new currency notes are different in size and design compared to issued previously.

The currency notes, except for banned Rs 500 and Rs 1000, issued under the old series continue to remain legal tender.

According to RBI data, there were 4.92 billion pieces of Rs 20 notes in circulation as on 31 March, 2016. The number more than doubled to around 10 billion pieces by March 2018. The Rs 20 notes accounted for 9.8% of the total number of currency notes in circulation at the end of March 2018.

