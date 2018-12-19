Markets LIVE: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 10,900 as oil prices plunge 7%

Live now
Asian Paints, Yes Bank, SBI, HPCL and Maruti Suzuki are among top gainers on key indices. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Dec 19 2018. 09 20 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened higher on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to the seventh day, amid mixed global cues ahead of the outcome of the US Fed monetary policy meeting. The rupee and bond prices extended gains after crude oil prices slumped to near 16-month low, and after another open market operation announced by the Reserve Bank of India. The Reserve Bank of India decision decided on Tuesday to increase the amount of liquidity infusion by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore in December is likely to support the markets today. The RBI has already injected Rs 20,000 crore through two OMO purchase auctions. Stocks in Japan, China and Australia sank, while equities in Hong Kong were little changed. Oil prices slumped over 5% on Tuesday in heavy trade due to fears of oversupply and deteriorating demand. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.16 am IST Rupee, bond prices rise as oil prices fallThe rupee and bond prices extended gains after crude oil prices slumped to near 16-month low, and after another open market operation announced by the Reserve Bank of India. The rupee opened at 70.08 and soon went below 70 a dollar, extending gains for a third consecutive session. At 9.15am, the currency was trading at Rs 69.94, up 0.81% from its previous close of 70.45. The government 10-year bond yield dropped 11 basis points to 7.238% -- a level last seen on 9 April from its Tuesday’s close of 7.347%.
- 9.05 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices fall over 7%, gold rates riseOil prices tumbled more than 5% on Tuesday in heavy trade due to fears of oversupply and deteriorating demand, extending a selloff that has taken major crude benchmarks down more than 30 percent from an October peak. US crude oil fell $3.64, or 7.3%, to settle at $46.24 a barrel, the weakest since August, 2017. In post-close trade, the contract was down 8 percent to $45.91 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent lost $3.35, or 5.62 percent, to settle at $56.26 a barrel. During the session, Brent hit a 14-month low of $56.16.Gold scaled a more than five-month peak before erasing all the gains to trade steady as investors awaited the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve for clues on the pace of monetary tightening next year. Spot gold was steady at $1,249.63 per ounce, as of 0116 GMT, having touched a peak since July 11 at $1,250.92 earlier in the session. US gold futures were steady at $1,253.1 per ounce.Metals: Shanghai copper hit a three-month low overnight and led base metals sharply lower on Wednesday, as investors concerned about global economic growth waited to see whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates for a fourth time this year. Higher interest rates tend to push commodity prices lower, because they mean higher borrowing costs, which can reduce economic activity and consumption. The most-traded February copper contract in Shanghai fell by 1.6% to $6,994.08 a tonne. Three-month LME copper rose 0.5% to $6,002 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.50 am IST Asian stocks mixed before Fed decisionAsia’s major stock markets were mixed, with investors bracing for Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy decision against the backdrop of recent turmoil in global markets that’s put equities on course for the worst year since 2008. The yield on benchmark Japanese bonds slipped to within striking distance of zero%. Stocks in Japan, China and Australia sank, while equities in Hong Kong were little changed. Futures on the S&P 500 Index nudged higher after a volatile session for U.S. equities that saw stocks end flat.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1% as of 11:52 a.m. Tokyo time. Japan’s Topix index fell 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.6%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 Index was little changed at the close of trading in New York. Bloomberg
First Published: Wed, Dec 19 2018. 08 49 AM IST
