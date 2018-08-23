CreditAccess Grameen shares fall 9% on stock market debut

The Rs 1,131 crore CreditAccess Grameen IPO was subscribed 1.37 times last week.

Mumbai: Shares of microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen Ltd listed at a 8.8% discount on the bourses on Thursday, after its Rs 1,131 crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 1.37 times last week. CreditAccess Grameen shares opened 8.77% lower on the BSE at Rs 385 a piece , compared to the issue price of Rs 422, which was the upper end of the price band of Rs 418-422 per share. At 10am, they were down 7.11% at Rs 392, while the Sensex traded 0.02% higher at 38,306.35. Earlier in the day, the shares touched a high of Rs 394.70 and a low of Rs 385, respectively.

For fiscal year 2018, CreditAccess Grameen has reported a profit of Rs 124.6 crore, up 55.17% from Rs 80.3 crore a year ago. Net interest income increased 30% from a year ago to Rs 440.90 crore.

Gross non performing assets for the year surged sharply by 3702% to Rs 98.09 crore from Rs 2.58 crore a year ago. As a percentage of total loans, gross NPAs stood at 1.97% as compared to 0.08% last year.

“NPA profile that weakened post demonetization is yet to recoup. Despite 100% provision coverage, given the inherent weak customer profile characterized by 50% of the incremental customer addition standing new to formal credit, we believe recoveries could pose a challenge” said brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher in a 6 August note.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd recommended investors to avoid the issue. They also expressed concerns over near term gains.

CAGL is a Bangalore-based NBFC with forte in microfinance lending. They are focused on rural India and the under penetrated rural market provides growth opportunities.

ICICI Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (India), IIFL Holdings and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are managing the issue.