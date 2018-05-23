What are ultra short-term bond funds?
Ultra short-term bond funds are not an investment vehicle where you expect your money to grow or build wealth
Last Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 08 30 AM IST
Ultra short-term bond funds are debt funds that are meant to park your money for the short term.
This is not an investment vehicle where you expect your money to grow or build wealth. It is a temporary parking space till you find a more permanent space to invest your money.
However, unlike the least risky liquid fund, this fund allows you to earn a slight return kicker, but with a little bit more risk than what a liquid fund entails. But it has boundaries. It invests in scrips in such a way that the duration of the portfolio is 3-6 months. In simple words, it is meant for investments of 3-6 months.
First Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 08 19 AM IST
