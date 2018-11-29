US markets open lower as investors turn cautious with G20 in focus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.78 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 25,343.65.

Bengaluru: US stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors took a cautious stance in the run up to US-China trade talks at the upcoming G20 Summit after President Donald Trump said there was “a long way to go” on tariffs with Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.78 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 25,343.65.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.82 points, or 0.25%, at 2,736.97. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.22 points, or 0.33%, to 7,267.37 at the opening bell.