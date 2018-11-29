 US markets open lower as investors turn cautious with G20 in focus - Livemint
US markets open lower as investors turn cautious with G20 in focus

US markets opened lower today as investors took a cautious stance in the run up to US-China trade talks at the upcoming G20 Summit after Donald Trump said there was ‘a long way to go’ on tariffs with Beijing

Last Published: Thu, Nov 29 2018. 08 38 PM IST
Amy Caren Daniel, Reuters
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.78 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 25,343.65.

Bengaluru: US stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors took a cautious stance in the run up to US-China trade talks at the upcoming G20 Summit after President Donald Trump said there was “a long way to go” on tariffs with Beijing.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.82 points, or 0.25%, at 2,736.97. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.22 points, or 0.33%, to 7,267.37 at the opening bell.

First Published: Thu, Nov 29 2018. 08 38 PM IST
