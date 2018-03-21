Rupee closes at four-month low against US dollar ahead of Fed decision

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.583% compared to its previous close of 7.618%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee closed at a four-month low against the US dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy statement due later on Wednesday.

The home currency ended at 65.21 a dollar—a level last seen on 16 November 2017, down 0.02% from its Tuesday’s close of 65.20. The rupee opened at 65.23 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 65.19 and 65.23 respectively.

The US Fed is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday, and thereafter likely to go for two more rate hikes this year. A rate hike by the Fed at its current meeting is more or less a certainty and is already priced in by the markets, Mint reports.

Benchmark Sensex index rose 0.42%, or 139.42 points, to 33,136.18. So far this year, it has declined 2.8%.

Finance ministry officials discussed government borrowing plan for FY19 with primary dealers. Bonds with shorter tenor will boost demand and lower mark-to-market losses, a government official told Bloomberg.

The 10-year bond yield ended at 7.583% compared to its previous close of 7.618%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has fallen 2%, while foreign investors have bought $1.60 billion in equity and sold $310.80 million in debt market.