Lemon Tree IPO sees 44% subscription on Day 2

Lemon Tree Hotels has set a price band at Rs54-56 for shares issued in the Rs1000 crore IPO. Photo: iStockphoto

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd saw 44 % subscription on the second day of the three-day bidding on Tuesday.

The Lemon Tree IPO, which aims to raise Rs1,038.68 crore, received bids for 57,216,945 shares against the total issue size of 129,835,580 shares, NSE data showed.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.43 times, non-institutional investors 5% and retail investors 4%.

The Lemon Tree IPO includes an issue of up to 185,479,400 shares (including anchor portion of 55,643,820 shares) and will close on Wednesday. The price band has been fixed at Rs 54-56.

Lemon Tree Hotels has raised Rs 311 crore from anchor investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd, CLSA India and JP Morgan India are managing the Lemon Tree IPO. The company’s shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and the National Stock Exchange.