Rupee closes lower against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield closed at 7.671% compared to its previous close of 7.657%. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Friday, tracking losses in Asian currencies.

Rupee closed at 65.17 a dollar, down 0.03% from its Thursday’s close of 65.18. The rupee opened at 65.15 a dollar, and touched a high and a low of 65.05 and 65.19, respectively.

The benchmark Sensex lost 0.13%, or 44.43 points, to close at 33307.14 points So far this year, it has lost 2.20%.

The 10-year bond yield closed at 7.671% compared to its previous close of 7.657%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has lost 1.99%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $142 million and $857 million in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. Japanese yen lost 0.496%, Taiwan dollar 0.102%, Malaysian ringgit 0.077% and Singapore dollar 0.061%. However, Philippines peso was up 0.140%, Indonesian rupiah 0.210%, China offshore 0.109% and China renminbi 0.104%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 90.203, up 0.03%, from its previous close of 90.179.