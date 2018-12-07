Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty above 10650, HCL Tech shares fall 3%
SGX Nifty futures traded 67 points higher at 10,691, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Dec 07 2018. 09 23 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.23 am ISTJet Airways shares rise nearly 4% on reports of Etihad guarantee offer
- 9.18 am ISTHCL Tech shares down over 3%
- 9.11 am ISTRupee gains against dollar
- 9.03 am ISTBitcoin prices slump nearly 8%
- 8.50 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices; Gold, other metals rise
- 8.35 am ISTAsian stocks struggle for traction
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher on Friday after US Federal Reserve signalled a pause in rate hikes. Both the indices fell over 1.5% in the previous session. SGX Nifty futures traded 67 points higher at 10,691, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Asian stocks posted modest gains following an afternoon rally in the US stocks as investors grappled with shifting indications on US-China trade talks and prospects for a pause in Federal Reserve tightening. Oil prices fell after OPEC had decided to delay a final decision on output cuts, awaiting support from non-OPEC heavyweight Russia. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.23 am IST Jet Airways shares rise nearly 4% on reports of Etihad guarantee offerJet Airways shares rose as much as 3.7% to Rs 288.55 per share after Mint reported that Etihad Airways PJSC of Abu Dhabi has offered to guarantee loans worth $150 million that Jet Airways (India) Ltd needs to keep the airline operational. The development follows several rounds of talks between the two sides which also included a potential equity infusion by Etihad Airways and adding a third Indian partner.
- 9.18 am IST HCL Tech shares down over 3%Shares of HCL Technologies fell as much as 3.3% to Rs 978.50 per share. The company today said it has agreed to acquire seven IBM software businesses focused on markets such as e-commerce and human resources for a total consideration of $1.8 billion.
- 9.11 am IST Rupee gains against dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar after crude oil prices fell below $60 per barrel after OPEC delayed its decision on output cuts. Traders await exit poll results of five state elections due after market hours today. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 70.52 a dollar, up 0.54% from its Thursday’s close of 70.90. The currency opened at 70.56 a dollar. The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.401% from its previous close of 7.423%.
- 9.03 am IST Bitcoin prices slump nearly 8%Cryptocurrencies continued their slide with a fresh bout of losses Friday after the SEC dashed hopes that a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund would appear before the end of this year. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, slumped as much as 7.8 percent, taking it down past $3,400 to the lowest level since September 2017, according to consolidated pricing compiled by Bloomberg. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index sank 10 percent as rival tokens including Ether, Litecoin and XRP also retreated. The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to decide by Feb. 27 whether to approve a proposed ETF from financial-technology company SolidX Partners Inc. and asset manager Van Eck Associates Corp., the agency said Dec. 6. Bloomberg
- 8.50 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices; Gold, other metals riseOil prices fell, pulled down by OPEC’s decision to delay a final decision on output cuts, awaiting support from non-OPEC heavyweight Russia. International Brent crude oil futures fell below $60 per barrel early in the session, trading at $59.50 per barrel, down 56 cents, or 0.9 percent from their last close. US WTI crude futures were at $51.24 per barrel, down 25 cents, or 0.5 percent.Gold prices rose slightly and were headed for their best week in 15, as the dollar weakened following a decline in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited U.S. nonfarm payroll data for clues about the health of the world’s top economy. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,239.24 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT, having hit a near five-month peak at $1,244.32 per ounce in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,244.6 per ounce.Metals: London copper climbed 1 percent on Friday as reports that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause from raising interest rates helped the metal recover from its steepest slide in five weeks in the prior session. Three-month LME copper was up 1% at $6,129.50 a tonne. The most-traded February copper in Shanghai slipped 0.1% to 49,090 yuan ($7,130) a tonne. LME aluminium edged up 0.5 percent to $1,945.50 a tonne and zinc gained 0.1 percent to $2,596.50. Reuters
- 8.35 am IST Asian stocks struggle for tractionAsian stocks posted modest gains Friday following an afternoon rally in the U.S. that erased most of the day’s losses, as investors grappled with shifting indications on U.S.-China trade talks and prospects for a pause in Federal Reserve tightening. Shares rose in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia, though Japan’s benchmarks struggled to hold their early advance. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed after the U.S. equity market recovered the bulk of the day’s declines on Thursday, though still ended lower.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.3% as of 10:37 a.m. in Tokyo Japan’s Topix index added less than 0.1%. Hang Seng rose 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%. Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% on Thursday. Bloomberg
First Published: Fri, Dec 07 2018. 08 35 AM IST
