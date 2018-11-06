Sensex rises 200 points, TCS, Infosys, RIL lead gains

Exchanges will conduct a special ‘Muhurat trading’ session tomorrow.

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex today regained the 35,000-mark by recovering over 200 points in early trade on last trading session of the Samvat year 2074. Buying in auto, banking and metal stocks amid encouraging corporate earnings helped lift the sentiment. The 30-share index gained 207.21 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 35,158.13. It had lost nearly 61 points on Monday. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty too was trading higher by 54.90 points, or 0.52% at 10,578.90.

Brokers said a mixed trend in other Asian markets, supported by overnight gains at the Wall Street ahead of the US mid-term elections, influenced sentiments here. Among the Sensex stocks, major gainers included Tata Motors, Vedanta, TCS, RIL, Yes Bank, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, ITC Ltd and Axis Bank.

Sector-wise,IT, consumer durables, realty and auto indices were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.45%.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 12 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 622 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Exchanges will conduct a special ‘Muhurat trading’ session on Wednesday between 17:00 and 18:30 hours on the occasion of Diwali.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.02%, South Korea’s KOSPI Index rose 0.42% in their morning sessions. Shanghai Composite index, however, fell 1.05 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.22%.

Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76%.

Indian rupee strengthened marginally against US dollar today. The Indian currency was up at 72.97 a dollar, up 0.22% from its Monday’s close of 73.13. The currency opened at 72.91 a dollar.

