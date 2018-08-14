Rupee fall continues, hits 70 a dollar for first time

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 8.3%, while foreign investors have sold $6.8 million and $5.15 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee and 10-year bond prices rose on Tuesday after retail inflation slowed to a nine month low, providing comfort to the government and Reserve Bank of India. However, the rupee erased all morning gains to hit an all-time low of over 70 a dollar. At 10.35am, the was trading at 70.07 a dollar, down 0.21% from its previous close of 68.93. The home currency opened at 69.84 and touched a high of 69.75 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.801%, from its previous close of 7.823%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

India’s retail inflation dropped to a nine month low of 4.17% in July from 4.92% a month ago on the back of softening food prices and a favourable base. Core inflation eased to 6.1% from 6.4% a month ago.

“The soft core reading for July should boost the likelihood of a status quo at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy meeting in October. The RBI has already delivered two consecutive hikes because of inflation risks, while clearly underlining a data dependent “neutral stance” . Because of our expectation of moderating growth in H2 (from tighter financial conditions, attempts at fiscal austerity, and elevated political and external risks), we expect resulting core pressures to also subside”, said Nomura in a report to its investors.

“Along with our expectation that inflation will undershoot the RBI’s projection and an adequate real interest rate cushion, we expect rates to be on hold through March 2019. October could tilt (towards a hike) if currency pressures persist and this spills onto higher core momentum. For now, we think the likelihood is low. Beyond October, we are more convinced of a policy status quo”, the report added.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.2% or 75.24 points to 37,720.14. Since January, it has gained 11.2%.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 8.3%, while foreign investors have sold $6.8 million and $5.15 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed as the contagion from the economic crisis in Turkey remained relatively contained in developed markets overnight.

The economic troubles in Turkey have gripped global financial markets, with investors scrambling to determine whether and how far pain there would spread. President Donald Trump’s top national security aide warned Turkey’s ambassador on Monday that the U.S. has nothing further to negotiate until a detained American pastor is freed.

Philippines peso was down 0.32%, Indonesian rupiah 0.08%, Japanese yen 0.07%, Malaysian ringgit 0.06%. However, South Korean won was up 0.15%, Thai baht 0.1%, Taiwan dollar 0.07%, China renminbi 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.294, down 0.1% from its previous close of 96.391.

Bloomberg contributed this story