Wall Street opens lower after Citi results, China trade data

Photo:Reuters

US stocks opened lower on Monday in broad-based declines after Citigroup posted an unexpected fall in revenue, adding to fears of a sharper slowdown in global economic growth that resurfaced after data showed an unexpected drop in China’s trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.42 points, or 0.48 %, at the open to 23,880.53. The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.95 points, or 0.61 %, at 2,580.31. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.45 points, or 0.91 %, to 6,908.03 at the opening bell.