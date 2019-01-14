Wall Street opens lower after Citi results, China trade data
Last Published: Mon, Jan 14 2019. 08 17 PM IST
US stocks opened lower on Monday in broad-based declines after Citigroup posted an unexpected fall in revenue, adding to fears of a sharper slowdown in global economic growth that resurfaced after data showed an unexpected drop in China’s trade.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.42 points, or 0.48 %, at the open to 23,880.53. The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.95 points, or 0.61 %, at 2,580.31. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.45 points, or 0.91 %, to 6,908.03 at the opening bell.
First Published: Mon, Jan 14 2019. 08 17 PM IST
Topics: Wall Street Citigroup US stocks Nasdaq Dow
