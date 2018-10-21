Five of top-10 Indian firms add ₹31,381 crore in m-cap, ITC tops the chart

The market valuation of ITC soared ₹16,856.05 crore to ₹3,53,141.45 crore. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Five of the 10 most valued companies in the country together added ₹31,381.39 crore in market valuation last week, with ITC topping the chart.

While HUL, ITC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ONGC saw addition in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday, TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC and SBI finished with losses.

The m-cap of ITC soared ₹16,856.05 crore to ₹3,53,141.45 crore. Kotak Bank’s m-cap zoomed ₹5,749.62 crore to ₹2,28,754.68 crore and that of ONGC surged ₹4,941.25 crore to ₹2,06679.25 crore. HUL’s valuation jumped ₹2,283.7 crore to ₹3,41,841.36 crore and that of Infosys rose by ₹1,550.77 crore to ₹2,98,185.82 crore.

On the other hand, RIL suffered an erosion of ₹15,687.72 crore to stand at ₹6,98,278.03 crore. The m-cap of HDFC slumped ₹8,928.55 crore to ₹2,85,319.16 crore and that of HDFC Bank fell by ₹3,586.68 crore to ₹5,34,142.49 crore. SBI’s valuation went down by ₹2,231.14 crore to ₹2,32,797.87 crore and that of TCS declined by ₹506.57 crore to ₹7,19,350.91 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, Kotak Bank and ONGC.

Over the last week, the BSE key index Sensex fell by 418 points to close at 34,315.63 points on Friday.

