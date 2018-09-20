Asian stocks rise, treasury yields hold above 3%

Investor concern around a full-blown global trade war eased and US stocks flirt with all-time highs.

Asian stocks were broadly higher Thursday, cementing the recent rally as investors set aside trade concerns, and Treasury yields approached the highest level this year. The New Zealand dollar rose as economic growth topped estimates.

With little in the way of new leads for equity traders to latch on to, Japan’s stocks traded at a three-month high. Hong Kong and South Korean stocks outperformed, while China’s shares ticked higher. The yield on 10-year Treasuries pulled back, though remained above the much-watched 3 percent mark after reaching as high as 3.09 percent, a level unseen since May. The yen edged higher and oil held above $71 a barrel.

As investor concern around a full-blown global trade war eases and U.S. stocks flirt with all-time highs, bond yields around the world are rising on signs wage growth is picking up. The dollar fell against most major currencies after a report said the U.S. and Canada are unlikely to reach a deal on Nafta in Washington this week. Emerging-market assets continued to rally off the lows seen earlier this month as some investors suggested the rout was overdone.

Elsewhere, oil jumped after U.S. refiners and exporters eroded domestic stockpiles, sending them to a fresh three-year low.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

European PMIs are due on Thursday; U.S. PMIs out Friday August data on U.S. existing-home sales on Thursday will show whether purchases declined for a fifth-straight month, which would be the longest streak since 2013-14. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet in Algiers this weekend.

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1 percent as of 11:23 a.m. in Tokyo. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.5 percent. Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.2 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 0.8 percent. S&P 500 futures were little changed. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 percent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 percent and the MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.5 percent after a 1.1 percent advance Wednesday.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1 percent to 112.15 per dollar. The offshore yuan was flat at 6.8506 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent. The kiwi rose 0.4 percent to 66.44 U.S. cents. The euro bought $1.1683, up 0.1 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 3.06 percent, up about 10 basis points since this time last week. Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 2.72 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8 percent to $71.67 a barrel after surging 1.8 percent Wednesday. Gold added 0.2 percent to $1,206.36 an ounce.