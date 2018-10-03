Bringing matters to a head, IL&FS defaulted on several payment obligations since Augusthttps://t.co/FeSVEJPWRu— Livemint (@livemint) October 3, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex dives 200 points, Nifty below 10950, rupee crosses 73 mark
SGX Nifty Futures traded 45 points up at 11,002.50, suggesting a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Oct 03 2018. 09 44 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.44 am ISTOil prices trade near $85 per barrel on Iran sanctions
- 9.33 am ISTHathway Cable shares jump 9% on RIL deal buzz
- 9.25 am ISTMaruti Suzuki shares down on September sales data
- 9.23 am ISTAviation, OMC stocks fall as oil prices surge
- 9.17 am ISTIL&FS offical urged government for urgent bailout
- 9.10 am ISTRupee slips below 73 a dollar for first time
- 8.56 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices steady, gold rates edge up
- 8.33 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher on Wednesday as the government’s move last week to take over the control of IL&FS eased market concerns. SGX Nifty Futures traded 45 points up at 11,002.50, suggesting a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Meanwhile, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,841.63 crore on nets basis on Monday, while DIIs purchased equities to the tune of Rs 1,804.94 crore, provisional data showed. In global markets, Asian stocks traded mixed following a volatile US session as investors weighed continuing concerns in Indonesia and Italy and strength in commodity prices. Brent crude oil futures were at $84.86 per barrel. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.44 am IST Oil prices trade near $85 per barrel on Iran sanctionsOil prices were firm on Wednesday on expectations of tighter markets once U.S. sanctions target Iran’s petroleum industry from next month, although a strong dollar and rising U.S. crude supply curbed gains. Brent crude oil futures were at $84.86 per barrel at 9.10am, up 6 cents from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up just 1 cent at $75.24 a barrel. Read more
- 9.33 am IST Hathway Cable shares jump 9% on RIL deal buzzShares of Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd rose as much as 9.8% to Rs 27.80 per share after the Economic Times reported that Reliance Industries has initiated talks to acquire Hathway Cable in a bid to speed up the commercial launch of its home broadband services. Reliance shares rose 0.06% to Rs 1,232.25 per share.
- 9.17 am IST IL&FS offical urged government for urgent bailout
- 9.10 am IST Rupee slips below 73 a dollar for first timeThe rupee weakened past the 73-mark for the first time to hit an all time low against the US dollar on Wednesday after crude oil prices surged near $85 barrel to a near four-year high. At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 73.28 a dollar, down 0.58% from its Monday’s close of 72.91. The home currency opened at 73.25 per dollar and touched a fresh low of 73.34. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.052%, from its previous close of 7.988%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 8.56 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices steady, gold rates edge upOil: Oil prices were firm on expectations of a tighter market once US sanctions start targeting Iran’s petroleum industry from next month, although a strong dollar and rising US crude supply curbed gains. Brent crude oil futures were trading at $84.89 per barrel, up 9 cents from their last close. US WTI crude futures were up 5 cents at $75.28 a barrel.Gold: Gold prices edged up after gaining over 1% in the previous session, buoyed by safe-haven demand as Italy’s budget plan sets it on course for a potential clash with the European Union. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,206.09. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,210.10 an ounce.Metals: Copper edged lower and zinc retreated from a near three-month peak as the dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies, with Asian activity still muted by a week-long break in top metals consumer China. Three-month LME copper was down 0.2% at $6,269 a tonne. Zinc was little changed at $2,664.50 from Tuesday’s close. Reuters
- 8.33 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets opened lower. Overnight, US stocks closed mixed amid concerns about the US-China trade relations and Italy’s mounting debt.■ Care Ratings has put certain debt instruments of Yes Bank under watch. The rating was influenced by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to cut short the tenure of the bank’s managing director and chief executive Rana Kapoor.■ Reliance Industries Ltd has initiated talks to acquire cable operator Hathway Cable & Datacom in a bid to speed up the commercial launch of its home broadband services, reports The Economic Times.■ The average truck utilization rate for transporters rose sharply in the September quarter, making it the best in five years, reports Business Standard. According to the report, typically the demand is subdued during monsoons.■ Tata Motors Ltd expects to clock 20% growth in its commercial vehicles segment in fiscal 2018-19, riding on an overall uptrend in the economy, reports PTI.■ Coal India is in talks to buy stake in an Australian coal mining company, reports Business Standard. According to the report the company plans to set up an office in Brisbane this year. R. Sree Ram/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Wed, Oct 03 2018. 08 33 AM IST
