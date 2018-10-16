Depreciation of the rupee against the dollar and high crude oil prices are key factors behind the FIIs' move to dump Indian stocks. https://t.co/T3RBbGU06V— Livemint (@livemint) October 15, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex rises 200 points, Infosys gains 1% ahead of Q2 results
The BSE Sensex rises over 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,530. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Oct 16 2018. 09 33 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.33 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty rise for 3rd day
- 9.23 am ISTInfosys shares rise 2% ahead of Q2 earnings
- 9.17 am ISTSouth Indian Bank shares jump 14% after Q2 earnings
- 9.13 am ISTRupee edges lower against dollar
- 9.07 am ISTIndia sees steepest FII outflow in 2 years in October
- 8.53 am ISTInfosys Q2 earnings today: Five things to watch out for
- 8.45 am ISTCommodity corner: Gold prices edge higher, oil steady
- 8.25 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained for the third straight session on Tuesday as investors shifted their focus to September quarter earnings season from global trade and geopolitical tensions. Hero MotoCorp and Infosys are among the key companies reporting their Q2 results later in the day. Asian stocks edged higher, although increasing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the West fanned geopolitical concerns and capped gains. Earlier in the U.S., the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes led losses and the S&P 500 Index slipped. Oil ticked higher amid tensions between Saudi Arabia and the U.S. over the disappearance of a prominent journalist, while gold held gains. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.33 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty rise for 3rd dayThe BSE Sensex traded 211.21 points, or 0.61%, higher at 35,076.31, while the Nifty 50 gained 49.45 points, or 0.47%, to 10,561.95. The BSE Sensex opened 139.23 points up at 35,004.33 and the Nifty 50 opened 37.65 points higher at 10,550.15.The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.83% and 1.05%, respectively. All the sectoral indices on BSE advanced with auto, realty, healthcare and consumer discretionary goods rising over 1%.
- 9.23 am IST Infosys shares rise 2% ahead of Q2 earningsInfosys shares traded 0.26% up at Rs 700.90 per share ahead of its September quarter earnings due later today. Intraday, the stock rose as much as 2% to Rs 713.15 per share. According to Bloomberg estimates, the company may post a consolidated profit of Rs 4048.50 crore, while net profit will be at Rs 20318.60 crore.
- 9.13 am IST Rupee edges lower against dollarThe rupee opened marginally lower against the dollar amid mixed cues from Asian currencies. At 9.11am, the rupee was trading at 73.88 a dollar, down 0.09% from its previous close of 73.82. The currency opened at 73.77 a dollar. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.945% from its previous close of 7.923%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.5%, while foreign investors have sold $4.36 billion and $8.40 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.07 am IST India sees steepest FII outflow in 2 years in October
- 8.45 am IST Commodity corner: Gold prices edge higher, oil steadyOil: Oil prices steadied, supported by geopolitical tension over the disappearance of a Saudi journalist that has stoked worries about supplies from Riyadh, but weighed by concern over long-term demand outlook. Brent crude futures for December delivery rose 35 cents to settle at $80.78 a barrel. US WTI crude futures rose 44 cents to settle at $71.78 a barrel.Gold: Global gold prices inched higher early, hovering near a 2-1/2 month high hit in the previous session, as risk averse investors sought a safe haven amid rising political tensions and economic uncertainty. Spot gold rate was up 0.1% at $1,227.76 an ounce. On Monday, it touched a peak of $1,233.26, the highest since July 26. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,231.20 an ounce.Metals: London copper prices fell 1 percent on Tuesday as a trade war between the United States and the world’s top industrial metals consumer China weighed on the market. Three-month LME copper slid 1% to a $6,237 tonne and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to 50,460 yuan ($7,290.85) a tonne. Reuters
- 8.25 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets opened in green. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.25%, reports Reuters. Crude oil prices are firm in morning trade. Overnight US stocks closed lower. S&P 500 at 2,750 is down 0.59%.■ Reliance Industries may soon buy controlling stakes in Hathway Cable & Datacom and DEN Networks, as it seeks to ramp up coverage of its broadband network, reports The Economic Times.■ Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys are likely to face an intense competition from global players when around $1.7 billion worth of contracts under execution come for renewal, reports Business Standard.■ Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said it will sell its active pharmaceutical ingredient business unit in Hyderabad to generics pharmaceutical company Therapiva Private Ltd, reports PTI.■ The liquidity crisis plaguing Indian non-banking financial companies which has spooked public markets investors is likely to hit stake sale and fund-raising plans for these lenders in the near term, reports Mint.■ Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the September quarter today. R. Sree Ram/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Tue, Oct 16 2018. 08 26 AM IST
