Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 130 points, Nifty above 10,800, pharma stocks lead
BSE Sensex trades higher by over 130 points, while the Nifty 50 rises above 10,800. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Jun 12 2018. 10 17 AM IST
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded higher on Tuesday amid mixed sentiment from global equity markets. Asian stock were choppy in the morning hours as an historic US-North Korea summit began in Singapore. Moreover, investors were also cautious ahead of key retail inflation data due to be released after 5.30pm. According to Bloomberg estimates, IIP will be at 6% for April from 4.4% a month ago. CPI may come at 4.90% for May versus 4.58% last month. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.13 am IST Usha Martin shares jump 10%Shares of Usha Martin Ltd gained 10% to Rs32.55 after the company’s board has approved a proposal to explore the sale of its steel business, marking a shift in strategy to revive the company. The company had earlier hired an investment banker to find a buyer for its wire rope business with the aim of paying down debts of around Rs4,700 crore, Mint reported. Royal Bank of Canada was scouting for buyers for Usha Martin’s wire rope unit. Consulting firm McKinsey and Co. had advised the board on the proposed sale of the business.
- 9.40 am IST Stride Shasun shares gain over 4% on USFDA drug approvalShares of Stride Shasun Ltd rose 4.3% to Rs365 after the company said it got USFDA approval for generic Tamiflu capsules for the US market. As per IQVIA MAT April 2018 data, the US market for Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules was approximately $725 Million. The product will be manufactured at the company’s Oral dosage facility at Bangalore and will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US Market. The company has 75 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 48 ANDAs have been approved as of date and 27 are pending approval.
- 9.27 am IST Rupee edges lower against US dollar ahead of CPI inflation dataThe Indian rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday ahead of key consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation data due to be released after 5.30pm. The home currency was trading at 67.49 against the US dollar, down 0.09% from its previous close of 67.43. The currency opened at 67.50 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.972% from its Monday’s close of 7.962%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.25 am IST US dollar surges, Asian stocks volatile as Trump-Kim summit beginsThe US dollar jumped to a 3-week top on Tuesday while stock markets in Asia were choppy as an historic US-North Korea summit began in Singapore, raising some hopes it could pave the way to ending a nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula. Trading was volatile as MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan seesawed between positive and negative territory. It was last flat, while Japan’s Nikkei pared early gains to be up 0.2% from as high as 0.9%.South Korean shares slipped 0.1% while Chinese shares were in the red too with the blue-chip off 0.4%. Australian shares were a tad firmer. The lead from Wall Street was mixed overnight, with the Dow barely changed, the S&P 500 up 0.1% and the Nasdaq adding 0.2%.
First Published: Tue, Jun 12 2018. 09 32 AM IST
