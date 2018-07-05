Mint Globetrotter Index: Cappuccino in a restaurant
Here is the cost of a cup of cappuccino (regular) in a restaurant across five regions
Last Published: Thu, Jul 05 2018. 09 07 AM IST
The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends for 50 cities across 5 regions. The data and analysis can be seen on www.livemint.com/globetrotter
Every week, we list the three costliest and cheapest cities in each region for one spend. Today, spend #6: Cost of a cup of cappuccino (regular) in a restaurant.
First Published: Thu, Jul 05 2018. 09 07 AM IST
