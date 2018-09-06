Why rising bond yields should worry now more than before https://t.co/eEEH4WHeHq— Livemint (@livemint) September 6, 2018
Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty extend gains led by pharma, power stocks
Markets snap a six-day losing streak with BSE Sensex rising over 150 points and the Nifty 50 reclaiming 11,500. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Sep 06 2018. 11 12 AM IST
Highlights
- 11.05 am ISTHPCL shares rises nearly 2% on fund raise talks
- 10.28 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade higher
- 10.10 am ISTWhy rising bond yields should worry now more than before
- 9.45 am ISTAurobindo Pharma shares gain nearly 4% after deal with Novartis
- 9.37 am ISTHUDCO shares rose 10% after quarterly results
- 9.27 am ISTRealty stocks gain as SC lifts construction ban
- 9.23 am ISTSrei Infrastructure Finance shares rise 5% after June-quarter results
- 9.15 am ISTRupee trades flat against US dollar
- 9.12 am ISTThe Indian rupee, IT stocks and the quandary of sell-side research
- 9.02 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices fall, gold gains
- 8.53 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading
- Mumbai: Markets snap a six-day losing streak on Thursday with BSE Sensex rising over 100 points and the Nifty 50 reclaiming 11,500. The Indian rupee opened marginally higher but soon erased all the gains and was trading little changed against the US dollar. In global markets, Asian shares fell for the sixth straight session as oil prices skidded and gold rates gained, with investor confidence shaken by turmoil in emerging markets and jitters over a potentially severe escalation in the US-China trade war. The dollar index retreated from two-week highs hit earlier this week to be last down 0.2% on the day. Meanwhile, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 383.67 crore on net basis on Wednesday, while DIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 176.95 crore, provisional data showed. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.05 am IST HPCL shares rises nearly 2% on fund raise talksHPCL shares rose 1.85% to Rs 252.65. The company will shortly raise ₹28,000 crore in debt from a consortium of banks, two officials at HPCL told Mint. “We don’t need the funds immediately. We will be drawing it as and when the project needs. It will be a combination of multiple instruments. As of today, we have all the approvals in hand,” said M. K. Surana, HPCL’s chairman, and managing director.
- 10.28 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade higherBSE Sensex traded higher by 119.80 points, or 0.32%, to 38,138.11, while the Nifty 50 rose 27.35 points, or 0.24%, to 11,504.30. The Sensex opened at 38,161.85 and the Nifty 50 opened at 11,514.15.BSE MidCap and SmallCap gained 0.43% and 0.34%, respectively. All the sectoral indices on BSE, except IT, telecom and teck, traded higher led by healthcare, utilities, power, energy and realty.Power Gird, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy’s and GAIL were among the top gainers, whereas Axis Bank, ONGC, TCS, Infratel and Tech Mahindra were among the major losers.
- 10.10 am IST Why rising bond yields should worry now more than beforeWhat is different this time is that the transmission of sovereign yields to the real sector through interest rates would be much faster and swifter than before
- 9.45 am IST Aurobindo Pharma shares gain nearly 4% after deal with NovartisNovartis AG said that it would sell the dermatology and generic US oral solids portfolios of Sandoz US to India’s Aurobindo Pharma Ltd for $900 million, as the Swiss drugmaker looks to focus on higher growth areas. The deal also includes about 300 products and additional development projects of Sandoz and an additional $100 million in performance-based payments, Novartis said. Aurobindo Pharma shares rise 3.79% to Rs 722.50.
- 9.15 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee opened marginally higher but soon erased all the gains and was trading little changed against the US dollar. At 9.10am, rupee was trading at 71.75 a dollar, up 0.01% from its Wednesday’s close of 71.76. It opened at 71.65 per dollar and touched a low of 71.77. The 10-year bond yield stood at 8.036%, from its previous close of 8.049%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 11%, while foreign investors have sold $261.20 million and $6 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.12 am IST The Indian rupee, IT stocks and the quandary of sell-side researchThe Nifty IT index has risen 20% since early June, and has outperformed the Nifty 500 index by 12.5%.
The Indian rupee, IT stocks and the quandary of sell-side researchhttps://t.co/LLsnY6uEpI— Livemint (@livemint) September 6, 2018
- 9.02 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices fall, gold gainsGold prices rose on Thursday for a second straight session as the dollar remained weak, making the metal cheaper for buyers in other currencies, also supported by good physical demand in Asia. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,199.36 at 8am, after rising 0.5% in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.3% at $1,205 an ounce. Gold has tumbled more than 12% from a peak of $1,365.23 in April.Oil prices fell as emerging market woes weighed on sentiment, while a deadline neared for a potential new round of US tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods. US WTI crude futures were at $68.47 per barrel, down 25 cents, or 0.4%, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $77.0 a barrel. Broad emerging market weakness is weighing on global economic growth prospects.Metals: LME copper rose for a second straight session as a weaker dollar underpinned prices, although a trade war between US and top metals consumer China limited gains. The dollar sagged, pressured by the pound which rose after fears of Britain leaving the European Union with no comprehensive agreement faded. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange added 0.5% to $5,899 a tonne and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.8% to 47,660 yuan a tonne. Reuters
- 8.53 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading■ In the US, a sharp sell-off in tech pushed the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower on Wednesday. Investors also braced for another round of trade negotiations between the US and Canada. Asian stock indexes were lower on Thursday morning following a sell-off in tech stocks overnight on Wall Street.■ Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd’s (HPCL) long-delayed refinery and petrochemicals complex in Rajasthan is finally taking shape. India’s third-largest state-run refiner will shortly raise ₹28,000 crore in debt from a consortium of banks, two officials at HPCL told Mint.■ Air France-KLM, which signed an enhanced cooperation agreement with Jet Airways (India) Ltd last year, wants to deepen its alliance with the Indian carrier to exploit an expected double-digit growth in the air travel markets of India and North America, KLM’s president and chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said on Wednesday.■ Kishore Biyani-led Future Group is on an expansion spree and is looking to tie-up with tech companies, which can bring in the big bucks, and not necessarily for their technology know-how.■ Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) witnessed a sharp jump in value terms in the second quarter of calendar 2018, growing 6.8 times to $34.8 billion from a year earlier on the back of Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart, according to a report by consulting firm EY.■ India’s biggest bank, State Bank of India or SBI, has announced a special loan for repair and renovation of homes to help the flood affected people in Kerala. ■ Shares of Suzuki Motor Corp. advanced after the Japanese carmaker said it’s exiting China, abandoning a market where it struggled to gain traction and allowing it focus on Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which accounts for half of the country’s car market.■ The government has agreed to make a fresh equity infusion of ₹ 860 crore in Air India Ltd and provide a sovereign guarantee to the loss-making airline to raise up to ₹ 2,100 crore.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)With inputs from Reuters
First Published: Thu, Sep 06 2018. 08 55 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Coal India’s low volume growth in August is no reason for concern
- PMI: Margin pressures to rise for manufacturers, service providers
- Why rising bond yields should worry now more than before
- The Indian rupee, IT stocks and the quandary of sell-side research
- Green shoots in cement sector may wilt on construction ban in several states