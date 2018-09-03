Gold prices fall today after 3 days, silver rates slump

After rising Rs 270 in past three days, gold prices fell today on weak demand.

New Delhi: Gold prices today fell after rising for three sessions. Gold rates declined by Rs 100 to Rs 31,250 per 10 gram at the bullion market, amid sluggish demand from domestic jewellers and weak global trend, according to a PTI report. Taking a cue from gold prices, silver rates slumped below the Rs 38,000 mark by plunging Rs 650 to Rs 37,700 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Gold prices had risen Rs 270 in the last three days.

In Delhi, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 100 each to Rs 31,250 and Rs 31,100 per 10 gram, respectively, according to the report. Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 24,500 per piece of 8 gram. Silver ready also dipped by Rs 650 to Rs 37,700 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 420 to Rs 36,695 per kg. Silver coins, too, dropped by Rs 1,000 to Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

In global markets, gold prices breached the psychological $1,200 level as the dollar rose on the back of worries about escalating global trade tensions. A firmer US currency makes dollar-priced gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, potentially sapping demand. Safe-haven demand for gold has this year been overshadowed by the metal’s relationship with the greenback.

Gold prices are down about 8 percent so far this year against a backdrop of rising US interest rates, trade disputes and the Turkish currency crisis, with investors parking their money in the US dollar.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought 8.46 tonne of gold in financial year 2017-18, the first purchase of yellow metal by the Indian central bank in almost nine years, a report said. RBI held 566.23 tonne of gold as on June 30, 2018, compared with 557.77 tonne as on June 30, 2017, according to RBI’s latest annual report for 2017-18. The value of gold held as asset of Banking Department rose by 11.12% to Rs 69,674 crore as on June 30, 2018, from Rs 62,702 crore as on June 30, 2017.

