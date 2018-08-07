HDFC AMC shares hold most of listing day gains on Day 2

On Day 1 of trading, HDFC AMC shares closed at Rs 1,815 on BSE, a whopping gain of 65% against IPO price of Rs 1,100.

New Delhi: Share prices of HDFC AMC were marginally lower today, a day after the asset manager had a bumper listing. In early trade on Tuesday, HDFC AMC shares were trading 0.30% lower at Rs 1,809, holding on to most of their listing day gains. On BSE, HDFC AMC shares today opened at Rs 1,823 and traded within a range of Rs 1,833 and Rs 1,801. In comparison, the Sensex was marginally higher at 37,707. On Monday, the first day of trading in HDFC AMC shares, they closed at Rs 1,815 on BSE, a whopping gain of 65% against IPO price of Rs 1,100.

Though analysts are bullish on the long-term potential of HDFC AMC shares, they say that in the short-term the valuations look stretched.

G Chokkalingam, MD of Equinomics Research & Advisory, said tactical or short-term investors can sell in phases as the valuation at current levels looks stretched. At current levels, fresh investors should stay away and only buy on declines, he said.

“In our view, in the short to medium terms, the valuation is highly stretched. At the current price, HDFC AMC shares trade at 53 times FY18 earnings and 41 times FY19E earnings, assuming 30% year-on-year growth in profits, in line with the trend. The market cap is 12.8% of its AUM, which is a highly stretched valuation,” Equinomics Research & Advisory said in a note on Monday.

According to analysts, the blockbuster listing of HDFC AMC shares reflects bullish sentiment on Indian mutual fund managers who have seen record inflows in recent months.

HDFC AMC, the second-biggest mutual fund manager by assets under management, and its peers in the $344 billion sector have benefited from Indians moving away from traditional investment avenues such as real estate and gold to financial savings.

HDFC AMC, which is the most profitable in the 43-player sector, also stands out because of its higher proportion of equity assets.

HDFC AMC’s parent, HDFC, and group company HDFC Bank are among investor favourites. Another group company, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, listed last November and is up nearly 68% from its IPO price.

Including the HDFC AMC IPO, Indian companies have raised $4.8 billion from primary markets so far this year, following a record $11 billion initial share sales in 2017.

HDFC AMC’s two biggest shareholders - mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and Standard Life Aberdeen Plc - sold a combined 12% stake in the IPO, which was open from July 25 to July 27 and was subscribed over 80 times.

(With Agency Inputs)