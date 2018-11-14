Live now
Sensex Today Live: Markets struggles amid volatile trade; TCS, Infosys down 3%
Falling crude prices also helped the rupee to jump to near 72 a dollar, as compared to Tuesday’s close of 72.67
Last Modified: Wed, Nov 14 2018. 10 15 AM IST
Highlights
- 10:16 AM ISTTCS, Infosys down 3%
- 10:14 AM ISTOMCs surge on sharp fall in crude price
- 10:00 AM ISTDilip Buildcon Ltd shares down 6%
- 9:40 AM ISTAshok Leyland Ltd shares fell 7%
- Indian markets failed to hold on to early gains. In early trade the Sensex rose over 200 points while Nifty reclaimed 10,650 levels, buoyed by a plunge in global oil prices. Overnight, the US crude futures dived 7%, suffering their biggest one-day loss in more than three years. Brent crude was down 0.2% today at $65.33 per barrel after tanking 6.8% on Tuesday and set an eight-month low of $64.61. Brent had soared to a four-year high of $86.74 early in October as the market braced for US sanctions on Iran, but prices have sunk nearly 25% since then. Falling crude prices also helped the rupee to jump to near 72 a dollar, as compared to Tuesday’s close of 72.67.At 10:11 am, the Sensex was down 15 points while Nifty was flat at 10,573.
- 9:40 AM IST Ashok Leyland Ltd shares fell 7%Ashok Leyland Ltd shares fell 7% to Rs 111 after the company said its MD & CEO Vinod K.Dasari to resign from company effective March 31 2019. Dheeraj Hinduja will step in as executive chairman with immediate effect. The company’s Nominations and Remuneration Committee of the Board will meet shortly to decide the future course of action in identifying the next CEO and MD for the company.
First Published: Wed, Nov 14 2018. 09 43 AM IST