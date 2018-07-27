Meet Motabhai, the BSE chatbot that answers all your stock-related queries

BSE’s chatbot Motabhai functions 24/7 and 365 days a year and makes it easy to get answers to all your questions related to the latest in the stock market.

New Delhi: Digging out company data from the BSE website can be quite a cumbersome process but now the stock exchange has launched a chatbot to field all kinds of questions related to stocks, share prices and share markets. The home page of the BSE website shows a widget “Ask Motabhai” on the top right corner of the screen with the face of a man dressed in traditional attire along with a safa (headgear).

On clicking the BSE chatbot, visitors are welcomed with a message, “Hello! Welcome to BSE India. I am here to help you”. It gives you a chat menu of two topics on which you can ask questions—stock information and market information.

In companies, you can seek information on current share price, corporate announcements, results and corporate action. In markets, you can straightaway ask questions, such as which scrips are trading at their 52-week highs and whether there are any IPOs coming up. Motabhai then suggests relevant pages from the BSE website which have the data you are looking for.

The automated chat service functions 24/7 and 365 days a year and works on keywords like all other chatbots.

BSE, which claims to be the world’s fastest stock exchange, will also launch trading in the commodity derivatives segment from 1 October. The new service will focus on non-farm commodities like metals, energy and base metals.