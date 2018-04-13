HDFC Bank plans to raise Rs50,000 crore via bonds in FY19
HDFC Bank says it plans to raise Rs50,000 crore through bonds in the next 12 months to fund business expansion. The decision will be taken in the board meeting on 21 April
Last Published: Fri, Apr 13 2018. 03 10 PM IST
New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Friday said it plans to raise Rs50,000 crore through bonds in the next 12 months to fund business expansion. The decision to this effect will be taken in the board meeting on 21 April 2018, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The funds will be raised by issuing Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long Term Bonds (Financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total of Rs50,000 crore in next 12 months through private placement mode, it said.
“The bank shall appropriately inform the exchanges after the conclusion of the board meeting,” it said.
First Published: Fri, Apr 13 2018. 03 10 PM IST
