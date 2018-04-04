Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.341% compared to its previous close of 7.331%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee was trading marginally higher in morning hours against US dollar on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kicked off its two-day monetary policy meeting.

The rupee opened at 64.98 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.95 a dollar, up 0.10% from its Tuesday’s close of 65.01.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.341% compared to its previous close of 7.331%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex rose 0.14%, or 48.36 points, to 33,418.99. So far this year, it has declined 2%.

According to a Mint poll, the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged in the first monetary policy review of the current fiscal year, amid a gradual recovery in growth and easing inflation. RBI policy statement will be released after 2:30pm on Thursday.

Markets will also await US employment data due on Friday. The jobless rate probably fell in March after holding at 4.1% for five straight months.

So far this year, the rupee has fell 1.75%, while foreign investors have bought $2.13 billion in equity and bought $246 million in debt market.

Asian currencies market were trading mixed as traders awaited China’s response to the latest step in an escalation of trade tensions between the world’s top two economies.

The US announced tariffs on Chinese products worth about $50 billion. It focuses on high-tech items and aims to minimize the impact on US consumers, Bloomberg reported.

South Korean won was down 0.29%, China offshore 0.15%, Thai baht 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.10%, Indonesian rupiah 0.07%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 90.097, down 0.11% from its previous close of 90.20.