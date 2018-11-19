Swaminathan Gurumurthy may be key to whether a compromise can be found or whether the already public spat turns even uglier at today"s RBI board meeting. https://t.co/ySGnsrxkNb— Livemint (@livemint) November 19, 2018
RBI Meeting Live Updates: Board meeting underway; NBFCs, lending norms in focus
RBI Board Meeting Today: Analysts expect that the key issues likely to be discussed in the meeting are easing of lending rules, providing liquidity to NBFCs and framing a new capital framework for RBI
Last Modified: Mon, Nov 19 2018. 01 38 PM IST
Highlights
- 1.38 pm ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; Rupee rises against dollar
- 1.00 pm ISTSwaminathan Gurumurthy stirs debate as RBI board meets
- 12.40 pm ISTWhat analysts expect from the RBI board meet
- 12.27 pm ISTRBI board has 5 full-time directors from the bank and 2 govt reps
- 12.17 pm ISTKey issues likely in focus
- Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s 18 board members are meeting today and may discuss key issues, including easing rules for weak banks, providing liquidity to non bank finance companies and framing a new capital framework for RBI. The RBI’s central board includes five full-time directors from the central bank, two government representatives and 11 independent directors. The crucial meeting may alter the course of relations between the government and the RBI. There is considerable nervousness in policy circles as well as the markets, both in India and abroad, as to how the curtain comes down on this unprecedented confrontation between RBI and the union government.
- 1.38 pm IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; Rupee rises against dollarThe BSE Sensex traded 165.91 points, or 0.47%, up at 35,623.07, while the Nifty 50 rose 27.70 points, or 0.26%, to 10,709.90. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, realty and metal led gains and rose over 1%. FMCG, healthcare, auto and consumer durables also advanced. On the other hand, oil and gas, IT, telecom and teck declined. The rupee traded at 71.83, up 0.12% from its previous close.
- 1.00 pm IST Swaminathan Gurumurthy stirs debate as RBI board meets
- 12.40 pm IST What analysts expect from the RBI board meetSaurabh Jain, assistant vice-president-research at SMC Global Securities: The major thing to look out from the meeting is if they come out with any respite for non-banking financial companies’ liquidity situation. Also, one would look at how many banks can come out from the prompt corrective action as per government’s wishes and what RBI can do towards that, apart from the issue of surplus reserves held by the central bank.Anders Faergemann, a fund manager in London at PineBridge Investments: Any moves by the government that would undermine the independence of the RBI would make us think twice about re-entering the Indian bond market. Strong institutions are critical for any country and to attract foreign capital the central bank will have to remain independent.“Foreign investors will wait to get some cues from today’s meeting on the extent to which the central bank is autonomous, but it will be good for bond markets in the short-term if the RBI gives in to the government’s demand for more liquidity,” Reuters quoted a dealer at a foreign bank as saying.
- 12.17 pm IST Key issues likely in focusIn the crucial meeting today, the RBI board members will discuss (1) capital adequacy rules in India in accordance with Basel III norms, (2) prompt corrective action framework for weak banks, (3) liquidity crisis faced by small and medium enterprises and NBFCs, and (4) transfer of surplus by the RBI to the government. Besides, Bloomberg reported that the government has recommended that the board of the Reserve Bank of India draft regulations to enable setting up of panels to oversee functions including financial stability, monetary policy transmission and foreign exchange management.
