Top health insurance plans for you

Last Published: Wed, Jun 27 2018. 11 13 AM IST
How do you buy a health insurance plan? If you settle with the plan your agent sells or are happy knowing you have bought the cheapest plan, there is a bit of unlearning and a lot of learning in store for you. To give you a ready comparison, we designed Mint SecureNow Mediclaim Ratings (MSMR). The full ratings can be seen here.
For family floater plans, there are two sum insureds (Rs10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh) and three categories—eldest insured is 35, 45 or 65 years old. For individual plans, the sum assured are Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. The ages are 35, 45, 65 and 70 years.
First Published: Wed, Jun 27 2018. 11 13 AM IST
