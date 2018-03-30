Asian stocks gain after US rebound, Japanese yen rises

Stocks in Asia followed their US counterparts higher after the S&P 500 rallied to end a tumultuous quarter on a high note. Photo: Reuters

Tokyo: Stocks in Asia followed their US counterparts higher after the S&P 500 rallied to end a tumultuous quarter on a high note. Volumes are expected to be subdued as most major markets round the world close on Friday during the start of Easter.

With Japan, South Korea and China among the few locations open, investors are still awaiting details on US plans for tariffs on China. Stocks in Tokyo and Seoul rose with those in Shanghai underperforming. The S&P 500 Index closed higher on Thursday and 10-year Treasury yields fell below 2.75% after data showed US consumer spending lagged behind income growth for a second month in February. The dollar steadied and the yen rebounded even as last month’s industrial production data came in below estimates.

The arrival of the holiday will be a relief for many investors following a roller-coaster start to the year in which stellar global equity gains gave way to a volatility blowup in February and a technology-led rout in recent days. Most Western markets are set to close on Friday and many European countries are also out on Monday.

“Let’s get out of this quarter and take a breather,” said Rich Guerrini, the chief executive officer of PNC Investments. “We need some market stability at this point and hopefully we get to some calmer waters.”

Elsewhere, gold steadied and copper rose for a third day. Bitcoin fell below $7,000. Bloomberg