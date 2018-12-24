Piramal Enterprises to raise ₹2,500 crore via NCDs
Piramal Enterprises has approved allotment of 25,000 NCDs having face value of ₹10 lakh each, aggregating to ₹2,500 crore on private placement basis
Last Published: Mon, Dec 24 2018. 02 18 PM IST
New Delhi: Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it plans to raise ₹2,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. The administrative committee of the company’s board has approved allotment of 25,000 secured redeemable NCDs having face value of ₹10 lakh each, aggregating to ₹2,500 crore on private placement basis, Piramal Enterprises said in a BSE filing. These NCDs are proposed to be listed on wholesale debt market segment of NSE, it added.
At 2.15pm, Piramal Enterprises shares were trading 0.94%% up at ₹2,317.00 while NSE Nifty was 0.16% lower at 10,737.30 points.
First Published: Mon, Dec 24 2018. 02 17 PM IST
More From Money »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Maruti Suzuki Swift India’s best-selling car, Hyundai Santro 10th
- Radio City to offer customised content across 21 Noida and Greater Noida metro stations
- Piramal Enterprises to raise ₹2,500 crore via NCDs
- Rs 100 coin released in Vajpayee’s memory: This is how it looks
- Bogibeel, India’s longest rail-road bridge: 10 things to know