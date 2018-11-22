 Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open flat on muted global cues - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money
Live now

Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open flat on muted global cues

The SGX Nifty futures traded marginally lower, suggesting a flat opening for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets

Last Modified: Thu, Nov 22 2018. 08 27 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open on a cautious note today. Photo: Mint
Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open on a cautious note today. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open on a cautious note today amid muted sentiment in global markets. Asian stocks edged higher, though rising US interest rates and escalating trade tensions kept financial markets on edge amid signs of slackening global growth. The SGX Nifty futures traded marginally lower, suggesting a flat opening for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Oil prices dipped after US crude inventories increased to their highest level since December 2017. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 8.25 am IST Asian stocks steady after US gainsStocks in Asia got some reprieve from the recent sell-off after a modest rebound in technology and energy shares underpinned gains in U.S. equities. The dollar slipped and Treasuries steadied as debate about the Federal Reserve softening its stance on raising interest rates gathered pace. Equity benchmarks were little changed with volumes subdued after their U.S. counterparts closed higher in light pre-Thanksgiving trading.Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1% as of 10:44 a.m. in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed. S&P 500 futures rose were flat. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.8%. Bloomberg
First Published: Thu, Nov 22 2018. 08 25 AM IST
Topics: sensex sensex today sensex live Nifty market live update

Latest News »

Mark to Market »