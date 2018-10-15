ATM transaction failed but money got debited - What to do

Whenever the transaction is cancelled, we receive a “transaction failed” receipt from the ATM. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Have you ever been in a situation when your ATM transaction fails and the amount is debited from your account? The bank ATM delivers a slip showing money has been debited. All of us have heard stories of ATM malfunction. In some cases, if the ATM transaction is declined, within minutes you get a message of the amount being credited into your account. But if the auto-credit does not happen, then you need to take any of the steps mentioned below.

Here is a step-by-step guide:

1. Whenever the transaction is cancelled, we receive a “transaction failed” receipt from the ATM. Make sure to keep the slip with you since it will have the transaction reference number.

2. Check your bank account statement. If the amount is debited from your account then contact the bank immediately.

3. Drop a complaint in the drop box available at the ATM.

4. Contact the bank.

5. If you are unable to visit the bank branch, go to its website and call on the customer care number, furnishing details of the transaction.

6. You can also send a mail to the bank about the unauthorized transaction and ask for help.

7. You will receive a call from the bank within 24 hours and your amount will be credited to your account within seven working days.