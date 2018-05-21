Markets likely to stay volatile; political uncertainty, oil may add to jitters

Index heavyweights like SBI, Tata Motors, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Indian Oil, HPCL and Tech Mahindra Ltd will report their March quarter earnings this week. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: Markets are expected to stay volatile in the week ahead as investors are cautious over political uncertainty in Karnataka, higher US bond yields and rising oil prices amid earnings season.

The impact of the Karnataka election outcome will be short-lived, and from now on till elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh later this year, economics will dictate the direction of the market than politics, according to V. K. Vijayakumar, chief Investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services .

“Of immediate concerns to the markets will be the impact of crude at $80 per barrel on inflation, interest rate, exchange rate and the GDP (gross domestic product) growth rate. With the macros turning unfavourable with the crude spike, the upside to the market is capped. If crude continues to rise and cross $85 there will be a sell-off in the market. Otherwise, the market will be range-bound. The recent sell-off in small and mid-caps will continue for a few more days due to mutual fund restructuring. This will also provide opportunities to buy some quality small and mid-caps,” he said.

Index heavyweights like State Bank of India, Tata Motors Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd will report their March quarter earnings this week.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd, DLF Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Bank of Baroda and Corporation Bank are among few other firms which will announce their results this week.

Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of SAMCO Securities & StockNote, said that the markets will remain extremely volatile with a corrective bias since majority of the result season is over and there is worry of rising interest rates.

“US bonds yields are kissing their 7-year highs, there is no reason why it can’t still go higher and this will keep the markets under pressure. Panic will strike if and when US bond yields reach the 4% mark but till that time it will certainly negative influences,” Modi added.

In the primary markets, non-banking financial company (NBFC) IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd will make stock markets debut on Monday. The Rs1,844 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 6.74 times during three-day sale in 9-11 May with price band set at Rs570-572 per share.