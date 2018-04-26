Bank fixed deposit rates

Fixed deposit (FD) rates vary across banks, depending on the term of deposit. Compare the interest on offer before investing your money, and also be aware that interest earned from fixed deposits gets added to your total income and is accordingly taxed at your slab rate. Usually, banks you already have a relationship with allow you to open an FD through your Net banking account. One version of FDs is sweep-out (also called sweep-in) in which money from savings accounts beyond a pre-decided limit is moved to a term deposit.