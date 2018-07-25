Stock markets live: Sensex hits fresh high, metals lead gains

Symphony shares fell 18% to Rs 1,160 after the company said its net profit fell 48.7% from a year ago to Rs 20 crore

Sensex extented its record run by rising to fresh highs in early trade today. Asian markets opened higher tracking the strong US corporate earnings, reports Reuters. Overnight US stocks closed higher as investors cheered earnings. S&P 500 gained 0.5%, to 2,820. The rupee today traded little changed against US dollar tracking mixed Asian currencies market. The rupee was trading at 68.94 a dollar, down 0.01% from its previous close of 68.95. The currency opened at 68.97 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.806%, from its Tuesday’s close of 7.783%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9:18 am: Sensex hits fresh record high of 36,928 in early trade. Nifty flat in early trade. The BSE metal index is up 1.5% with Hindalco and Vedanta rising over 2% each. Symphony Ltd fell 18% to Rs 1160 after the company said its net profit fell 48.7% from a year ago to Rs 20 crore. Hexaware Technologies Ltd fell 6% to Rs 468.50. The company reported a profit of Rs 153.60 crore, up 25.4% from a year ago. Asian Paints Ltd fell 2% to Rs 1440. The company reported a profit of Rs 571.30 crore, up 30% from a year ago. Revenues grew by 15.1% to Rs 4390 crore.

Reliance Jio to invest Rs 500 billion in fibre-to-home biz: Reliance Jio plans to invest Rs 500 billion on last-mile connectivity of 50 million homes with fibre over the next two to three years, reports Business Standard.

Govt weighs selling stake in NHPC to NTPC: The ministries of finance and power are discussing a plan to sell the centre’s stake in NHPC Ltd to NTPC Ltd, the nation’s biggest electricity generator by capacity, reports Bloomberg.

JSW Steel aims for quick turn-around of Monnet Ispat : Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Steel, believes his company JSW Steel will turn around and merge the bankrupt Monnet Ispat with itself within a year, reports Mint.

AstraZeneca sues DRL on patent: AstraZeneca has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against Indian drug maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to block it from launching generic versions of Brilinta, its blockbuster medicine for heart ailments, reports The Economic Times.

Aditya Birla plans to raise $2.6 billion to fund Aleris acquisition: Almost eight months after the Aditya Birla Group began negotiations to buy Ohio-based aluminium maker Aleris Corp., a definitive agreement is in sight, reports Mint.

L&T, Hero MotoCorp, BHEL earnings today: It will be a results heavy day. IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, PVR Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Bharti Infratel Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, and BHEL Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the June quarter today.

