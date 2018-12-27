Rupee edges lower against US dollar

The 10-year gilt yield was trading at 7.295% from its previous close of 7.263%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking mixed Asian currencies market after crude oil prices surged over 8%. At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 70.27 a dollar, down 0.27% from its Wednesday’s close of 70.08. Rupee opened at 70.21 a dollar. The 10-year gilt yield was trading at 7.295% from its previous close of 7.263%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Overnight, oil prices jumped over 8%, its biggest increase since November 2016 after Russia signaled OPEC and its partners would be willing to meet to help manage the oil market . Oil slumped nearly 35% from its four year high in October. So far this year it is down nearly 15%.

Global markets surged after Bloomberg News reported a US government delegation will travel to Beijing in early January to hold trade talks. Meanwhile, expectations for declining U.S. crude inventories also supported prices.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.72% to 35,907.70 points. Year to date, it is up 5%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 8.85%, while foreign investors have sold $4.58 billion and $6.84 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed.Phillipines peso was up 0.47%, South Korean won 0.35%, Japanese yen 0.32%. However, China renminbi was down 0.1%, Singapore dollar and Hong Kong dollar were down 0.06% each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.838, down 0.22% from its previous close of 97.05.

Bloomberg contributed to this story