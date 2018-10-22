Affle Holdings gets Sebi’s go ahead for India unit IPO
The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth ₹90 crore, besides an offer-for-sale of up to 55 lakh equity shares by Affle Holdings
New Delhi: Singapore-based Affle Holdings has received capital markets regulator Sebi’s go ahead to launch the initial share-sale offering of its Indian unit, merchant banking sources said Monday.
The Indian unit -- Affle (India) -- is expected to raise around ₹650 crore through its initial public offer (IPO), they added.
The company, which had filed the draft documents with the regulator in July seeking its clearance to float an IPO, obtained the ‘observations’ from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on October 19.
Going by the draft papers, the IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth ₹90 crore, besides an offer-for-sale of up to 55 lakh equity shares by Affle Holdings.
ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) will manage the company’s public issue.
Proceeds of the issue would be used to fund the working capital requirements of the company and for other general corporate purpose, the mobile marketing firm said.
Affle is a leading global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer acquisitions, engagements and transactions through relevant mobile advertising.
Also, it provides end-to-end solutions for enterprises to enhance their engagement with mobile users, such as developing apps, enabling offline to online commerce for offline businesses with e-commerce aspirations and providing enterprise grade data analytics for online and offline companies.
In 2009, Microsoft had picked up a minority stake in Affle Holdings.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
More From Money »
- PNB Housing Finance raises ₹1,775 crore through commercial papers
- ING gets more bearish on rupee just as the currency rebounds
- Deals Buzz: Indiabulls Housing Finance to sell stake in OakNorth
- 57% businesswomen in India plan their finances independently
- Decide an appropriate business form for your start-up venture
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Net direct tax collection grows 15.7% to ₹4.89 trillion, says CBDT
- Jubilant Life Q2 profit rises 67% to ₹210 crore
- Hero MotoCorp forays into 125-cc scooter segment with Destini 125
- Morgan Stanley prefers large banks, downgrades Yes Bank, RBL
- NCLAT adjourns hearing over JSW’s bid for Bhushan Power and Steel
Mark to Market »
- Reliance Jio seen overtaking Vodafone Idea, Airtel to become India’s largest telecom firm by 2018-end
- ArcelorMittal’s Essar Steel acquisition: Who wins, who loses
- UltraTech’s dismal Q2 results darken outlook on cement sector
- NBFC liquidity crisis set to worsen real estate sector woes
- RBI pause on interest rate hike may last only till December