Asian markets extend rally investors shrug off US-China trade tensions

Asian stocks extended a rally as investors wagered the world’s two-biggest economies have time to iron out trade differences in the wake of the latest salvos on tariffs. Treasuries held losses and the dollar remained steady. Equities in Japan led the charge, with the Topix index touching a three-month high. Shares in Hong Kong and China also climbed. A rally that began in Asia on Tuesday extended into the US session despite the US-China trade war deepening as Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of US goods and the Trump administration threatened duties on virtually all Chinese imports. The yen was steady after the Bank of Japan left its policy unchanged, keeping monetary stimulus in place.

The threat to global growth remains, though investors have now had months to take a view on the trade war and many assets are pricing in rising tensions, helping to cushion the impact from the latest blows. The S&P 500 Index registered its biggest gain in almost three weeks, led by technology stocks, which had been hammered in Monday’s session. Treasuries declined, pushing the yield on 10-year U.S. bonds above 3 percent, as most European government bonds drifted lower.

“It’s more likely that there will be some negotiated resolution coming through in the near term,” George Schultze, founder and CEO of Schultze Asset Management in New York, told Bloomberg TV. “Cooler heads will eventually prevail because otherwise both sides are shooting themselves in the foot by taking these extreme stances and going back and forth with tit-for-tat tariffs.”

Elsewhere, oil retained the bulk of gains triggered by Saudi Arabia’s expression of comfort with Brent oil prices rising above $80 a barrel. West Texas crude briefly breached $70 a barrel. And North Korea’s capital Pyongyang hosted a summit between the North’s leader Kim Jong Un with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

The Bank of Thailand decides on policy Wednesday. Britain releases inflation data on Wednesday. European PMIs are due on Thursday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet in Algiers this weekend.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 1.5 percent as of 10:43 a.m. in Tokyo. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 percent. It jumped 1.8 percent Tuesday. South Korea’s Kospi slid 0.2 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed. The underlying gauge climbed 0.5 percent Tuesday. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.8 percent.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 112.31 per dollar after slipping 0.5 percent. The offshore yuan was flat at 6.8673 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. The euro bought $1.166.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at about 3.05 percent after jumping six basis points to the highest in almost four months. Australia’s 10-year bond yield jumped four basis points to 2.70 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slid 0.2 percent to $69.69 a barrel. Gold was little changed at $1,198.76 an ounce.